Terrebonne Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center announced limited time offers

Join Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center and enter the fall season with a new fitness plan. The fitness center is offering limited time enrollment offers during the month of October:. October 3 – 6: $0 enrollment fee. October 7 – 21: $25 enrollment fee. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

CASA of Lafourche to host Fall Volunteer Training

Fall is here and CASA of Lafourche is gearing up for its annual Fall Volunteer Training, in an effort to recruit Court Appointed Special Advocates to give back in a big way. The non-profit organization will host its volunteer training on Wednesday, October 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the CASA of Lafourche office, located at 406 W. 3rd Street in Thibodaux. The training will discuss the duties of a Court Appointed Special Advocate.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Register for Tour de T-Bone to support local veterans

Tour de T-Bone is accepting registration for its annual bike ride, on Saturday, November 19, beginning in Downtown Houma. The fundraiser is being held in partnership with the Southern Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO) Gumbo Cook-Off Festival. All proceeds will be donated to the SLVO, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting local veterans. The vision of SLVO is to create a seamless, frictionless support system for Veterans in our community. “We believe having a support system enables a purposeful foundation to be built on so other challenges Veterans may have can be addressed over time,” reads a statement from SLVO.
HOUMA, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
houmatimes.com

TPL ushers in October with activities for the entire family

Terrebonne Parish Library is celebrating the month of October with a lineup of events for the entire family to enjoy. TPL invites the community to enjoy the following events this month:. Swamp Stories Series– All month long the library will be posting blogs, videos, book lists, and more related to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Celeste Boudwin wins Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest

Terrebonne 200 announced Celeste Boudwin as the winner of the Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest. Both current and former residents were invited to submit original artwork for the Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Poster Contest as part of our ongoing bicentennial celebration. On Wednesday, September 28, Parish President Gordon E. Dove, the Parish Council, the Bicentennial Planning Committee, and the Bayou Regional Arts Council recognized Celeste as the winner of the contest.
HOUMA, LA
#Tpr#Civicrec
houmatimes.com

Bless Your Heart to host Community Volunteer Day

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit will host a Community Volunteer Day on Saturday, October 22, in an effort to address the needs of the Bayou Lafourche community. The organization is seeking volunteers to provide a helping hand to the elderly, disabled, and widows in the community. Bless Your Heart Co-founder Hilary...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls to host Last Acadian Coast Symposium

Grand Réveil Acadien presents the Last Acadian Coast Symposium celebrating the unique history and enduring culture of the people of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. GRA 2022 is a multi-parish experience celebrating the lasting cultural impact of the Acadian people. The local symposium will take place on October 5, 2022, from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Agents Arrest Theriot Man for Drug Possession in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Theriot man for alleged illegal drug possession in Terrebonne Parish on Sept. 25. Agents arrested Justin Griffin, 36, for illegal possession of a schedule II narcotic and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Agents were on patrol near Oyster...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls State University gears up for Career Day

The Nicholls State University Office of Career Services is gearing up for its annual Career Day, featuring over 70 companies. The all major career fair will be held on Wednesday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cotillion Ballroom. This year’s Career Day will provide students with...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Five inmates earn their high school diplomas

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that several current inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex completed the State of Louisiana based HiSET Program, through the Department of Corrections (DOC), to receive their High School equivalency diploma. The program teachings were administered by Dy Chris Dehart,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Kiwanis Club of Houma to host Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival

Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation will host its third annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event will serve as a fundraiser for the club featuring various dog-related vendors providing tips on grooming, pet care, and fun activities for both pet parents and their furry friends. The event will kick off with a canine parade followed by an award ceremony for the following categories: best dog costume, best owner/pet look alike costume, obedience, howling contest, largest/smallest dog, cutest puppy/dog, and ugliest dog.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft arrests reported by local police agencies

Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HOUMA, LA

