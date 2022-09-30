Read full article on original website
Get Ready to “Explore Houma” as Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau rebrands
The Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (HACVB) unveiled a new identity and logo that elevates the company’s brand as it promotes Terrebonne Parish tourism on a global scale with the new name, Explore Houma. While the brand structure will remain the same, the decision to convert the name...
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center announced limited time offers
Join Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center and enter the fall season with a new fitness plan. The fitness center is offering limited time enrollment offers during the month of October:. October 3 – 6: $0 enrollment fee. October 7 – 21: $25 enrollment fee. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers...
CASA of Lafourche to host Fall Volunteer Training
Fall is here and CASA of Lafourche is gearing up for its annual Fall Volunteer Training, in an effort to recruit Court Appointed Special Advocates to give back in a big way. The non-profit organization will host its volunteer training on Wednesday, October 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the CASA of Lafourche office, located at 406 W. 3rd Street in Thibodaux. The training will discuss the duties of a Court Appointed Special Advocate.
Register for Tour de T-Bone to support local veterans
Tour de T-Bone is accepting registration for its annual bike ride, on Saturday, November 19, beginning in Downtown Houma. The fundraiser is being held in partnership with the Southern Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO) Gumbo Cook-Off Festival. All proceeds will be donated to the SLVO, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting local veterans. The vision of SLVO is to create a seamless, frictionless support system for Veterans in our community. “We believe having a support system enables a purposeful foundation to be built on so other challenges Veterans may have can be addressed over time,” reads a statement from SLVO.
TPL ushers in October with activities for the entire family
Terrebonne Parish Library is celebrating the month of October with a lineup of events for the entire family to enjoy. TPL invites the community to enjoy the following events this month:. Swamp Stories Series– All month long the library will be posting blogs, videos, book lists, and more related to...
Lafourche Parish Government continues with bridge closures for repairs
Lafourche Parish Government continues bridge repairs that were damaged during Hurricane Ida. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Cut Off Lift Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to allow contractors to continue doing repairs. In addition, the T-Bois Bridge will also be closed...
Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts History of Architecture in Terrebonne Parish presentation
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation of the History of Architecture in Terrebonne Parish on October 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and...
Celeste Boudwin wins Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest
Terrebonne 200 announced Celeste Boudwin as the winner of the Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest. Both current and former residents were invited to submit original artwork for the Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Poster Contest as part of our ongoing bicentennial celebration. On Wednesday, September 28, Parish President Gordon E. Dove, the Parish Council, the Bicentennial Planning Committee, and the Bayou Regional Arts Council recognized Celeste as the winner of the contest.
Bless Your Heart to host Community Volunteer Day
Bless Your Heart Nonprofit will host a Community Volunteer Day on Saturday, October 22, in an effort to address the needs of the Bayou Lafourche community. The organization is seeking volunteers to provide a helping hand to the elderly, disabled, and widows in the community. Bless Your Heart Co-founder Hilary...
Nicholls to host Last Acadian Coast Symposium
Grand Réveil Acadien presents the Last Acadian Coast Symposium celebrating the unique history and enduring culture of the people of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. GRA 2022 is a multi-parish experience celebrating the lasting cultural impact of the Acadian people. The local symposium will take place on October 5, 2022, from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
Lafourche Booking Log: October 2, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 2, 2022.
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Agents Arrest Theriot Man for Drug Possession in Terrebonne Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Theriot man for alleged illegal drug possession in Terrebonne Parish on Sept. 25. Agents arrested Justin Griffin, 36, for illegal possession of a schedule II narcotic and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Agents were on patrol near Oyster...
Nicholls State University gears up for Career Day
The Nicholls State University Office of Career Services is gearing up for its annual Career Day, featuring over 70 companies. The all major career fair will be held on Wednesday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cotillion Ballroom. This year’s Career Day will provide students with...
Nicholls State University Announces 2022 Homecoming Court, releases schedule of events
Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
Five inmates earn their high school diplomas
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that several current inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex completed the State of Louisiana based HiSET Program, through the Department of Corrections (DOC), to receive their High School equivalency diploma. The program teachings were administered by Dy Chris Dehart,...
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
Kiwanis Club of Houma to host Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival
Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation will host its third annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event will serve as a fundraiser for the club featuring various dog-related vendors providing tips on grooming, pet care, and fun activities for both pet parents and their furry friends. The event will kick off with a canine parade followed by an award ceremony for the following categories: best dog costume, best owner/pet look alike costume, obedience, howling contest, largest/smallest dog, cutest puppy/dog, and ugliest dog.
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies
Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
