Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
collegianonline.com
Bruin’s Men’s Soccer Team Defeats Friendly Rival PCC
Bob Jones University men’s soccer team beat Pensacola Christian College in a 1-0 win during the match on Oct 1 at 7 p.m. The game began right on time as the stadium rapidly filled with supporters, mainly from BJU. Faculty and students cheered during both halves of the game waiting expectantly for the first goal, which came as an “own goal” about midway through the second half after a corner kick by midfielder Peter Waddy. The crowd stood up in excitement, as the team was able to mark one point on the scoreboard after several unsuccessful attempts.
High School Red Zone: Greenville takes down Westside
(WSPA) – Greenville broke open a close game in the second half in pulling away to a 63-33 win at Westside Monday night. The game was moved back due to Hurricane Ian. The Red Raiders (3-3, 1-0) win their third straight and, more importantly, pick up a significant win in their Region 1-4A opener. Westside […]
greenvillejournal.com
Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club
Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgog.com
Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit
An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
Pet of the Week: Randolph
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Randolph.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Welcome to Triple Tree!
Jim Roberts submitted this photo and note: “Looking right at home on a grass taxiway, this beautiful Cessna 180 arrives for the Triple Tree Aerodrome Fall Fly-In in Woodruff, S.C., which was held Sept 19-25, 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?...
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carol’s Hope Thrift Stores work to support children with cancer
Carol's Hope Thrift Stores working to directly support children with cancer and their families
Raleigh News & Observer
Benjamin E. Mays: A man within his star
Visitors traversing the U.S. Civil Rights Trail through South Carolina’s Upstate are well served in ensuring Greenwood is high upon their list of must-see destinations. This modest community lays claim to the birthplace of Benjamin E. Mays, Greenwood County’s most distinguished native son. Here the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site — a museum, cultural site, archives, and educational center — shines to share the story of a man from humble origins, born one generation removed from slavery, who went on to become one of the greatest educators of our time and mentor to our nation’s most notable civil rights leaders.
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Football vs. Clemson: Gambling Odds and Prediction
Well, last week was quite the ride for the Boston College football team as they were able to squeak by Louisville to secure their first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 win. Like a responsible gambler, I stayed the hell away from this one and boy was that the right decision. The ending results of the match was a gambler’s worst nightmare as the Eagles were able to cover the 15.5 spread, obviously, and absolutely destroy the Over of 51 which I originally guessed was set a tad bit too high.
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's original Mary H. Wright Elementary building now open as Schoolhouse Lofts
SPARTANBURG — The building once founded as one of the first separate-but-equal schools in South Carolina has been redeveloped as an apartment community called Schoolhouse Lofts. It's a new beginning for the former Mary H. Wright Elementary School on the Southside of Spartanburg. On Sept. 29, there was a...
FOX Carolina
See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Women Giving to accept applications for 2023 grants
Greenville Women Giving, a women’s collective giving organization serving Greenville County, announced Oct. 3 it will begin accepting grant applications from local nonprofits on Nov. 1. The organization will award five grants in May 2023 to Greenville County-based organizations with programs focused on one of the following areas:. Arts.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Sully’s Steamers to open Eastside Greenville, Spartanburg locations; Koi Asian Bistro closes Haywood Mall restaurant
Sully’s Steamers to open Eastside Greenville, Spartanburg locations … Koi Asian Bistro closes Haywood Mall restaurant … and Growler Haus in the Village of West Greenville launches breakfast offerings. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Oct. 7. Sully’s Steamers to...
WYFF4.com
Officials and locals share the secret behind Greenville's historic growth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville has grown more than 16 percent in just the past decade, drawing in millions of visitors a year. According to Mayor Knox White, 70,000 people have moved to Greenville in the last ten years. He believes that growth stems from opportunity. "One...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
Duke Energy responds swiftly to Ian's impact
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a post tropical storm has adversely impacted thousands on the state’s coast line. Ian made landfall in South Carolina, as a Category 1 Hurricane Friday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
Comments / 0