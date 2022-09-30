ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

The 562

Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Eight

With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Moore League Boys’ Water Polo

The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Here is how the local boys’ water polo teams stand after the start of the Moore League schedule. Long Beach Poly is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 2. Cabrillo is No. 3...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Poly Earns MaxPreps National Ranking

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach State Dedicates Locker Room to Brian Gimmillaro, Falls to Hawaii

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team dedicated its locker room to perhaps the university’s all-time greatest coach during a private ceremony Saturday morning in the Walter Pyramid. The women’s volleyball locker room will now be known as the Brian Gimmillaro Locker Room. The team also honored Gimmillaro with a ceremony during Saturday evening’s Long Beach State and Hawaii match in the Pyramid.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Lakewood Unveils Renovated Gym

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. After seven months of renovation, Lakewood High unveiled the much-improved Tim Sweeney Gymnasium last weekend, as it opened its doors for the first time for the Steve Lewis Volleyfest. The gym got a brand new floor,...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Lakewood Alum Brendon Davis Gets MLB Call-Up With Tigers

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This week Lakewood High alum Brendon Davis got the phone call he’s been waiting for since he was drafted seven years ago. Davis, who played seven seasons and 747 games in the minor leagues making more than 3,000 plate appearances, was called up with the Detroit Tigers and made his MLB debut on October 1.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: LBCC vs. Golden West, Football

The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Homecoming game for LBCC as they host local rivals Golden West College at 6 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s game. STORY + VIDEO...
LONG BEACH, CA
