Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip EmployeesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Eight
With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
STANDINGS: Moore League Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Here is how the local boys’ water polo teams stand after the start of the Moore League schedule. Long Beach Poly is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 2. Cabrillo is No. 3...
Long Beach Poly Earns MaxPreps National Ranking
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly...
Long Beach State Dedicates Locker Room to Brian Gimmillaro, Falls to Hawaii
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team dedicated its locker room to perhaps the university’s all-time greatest coach during a private ceremony Saturday morning in the Walter Pyramid. The women’s volleyball locker room will now be known as the Brian Gimmillaro Locker Room. The team also honored Gimmillaro with a ceremony during Saturday evening’s Long Beach State and Hawaii match in the Pyramid.
Lakewood Unveils Renovated Gym
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. After seven months of renovation, Lakewood High unveiled the much-improved Tim Sweeney Gymnasium last weekend, as it opened its doors for the first time for the Steve Lewis Volleyfest. The gym got a brand new floor,...
Lakewood Alum Brendon Davis Gets MLB Call-Up With Tigers
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This week Lakewood High alum Brendon Davis got the phone call he’s been waiting for since he was drafted seven years ago. Davis, who played seven seasons and 747 games in the minor leagues making more than 3,000 plate appearances, was called up with the Detroit Tigers and made his MLB debut on October 1.
LIVE UPDATES: LBCC vs. Golden West, Football
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Homecoming game for LBCC as they host local rivals Golden West College at 6 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s game. STORY + VIDEO...
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
localemagazine.com
Calling All Seafood Lovers! Don’t Miss San Pedro Fish Market’s 2nd Annual ShrimpFest in Long Beach
World Famous Shrimp Trays, Foodie Influencers and Waterfront Views—Count Us In!. San Pedro Fish Market, located on the marina near Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, is best known for fresh seafood like their over-the-top World Famous Shrimp Tray. Last year’s ShrimpFest was such a success that San Pedro Fish Market is throwing yet another shrimp extravaganza this year. This year’s event is taking place just in time for National Seafood Month; join in on the fun Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to sunset at this shrimp festival in Long Beach. The best of SoCal’s social influencers are coming together for something everyone loves: seafood! Register to attend today, and your name will be entered to win one of 22 World Famous Shrimp Trays at SHRIMPFEST22! There will be a $5 donation to Surfrider Foundation, and there’s a lot to expect and enjoy at this renowned foodie festival.
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Police arrest guardian of boy found in Huntington Beach
Officers found the boy in the area of Beach Blvd. and Yorktown Ave. He is believed to be between 10 and 13 years old and unable to communicate.
2 Shot at La Puente House Party
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting at a house party left two wounded Saturday night, Oct. 1, around 9:51 p.m. in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at a residence at Eldon Avenue and Flynn Street.
2 Injured in Hit-and-Run Vehicle Collision into Taco Stand
Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were victims of a hit-and-run collision involving a taco stand Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 11:53 p.m. in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the hit-and-run...
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known.
Body of missing diver found underwater near Catalina Island
Search and rescue crews found the body of a diver about 14 hours after he had been reported missing near Santa Catalina Island on Monday.
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach
Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
news3lv.com
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
Homeless woman killed by semi in Echo Park supermarket parking lot
A homeless woman died when she was run over by a tractor trailer in a parking lot in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the Vons parking lot near the intersection of Montana Street and North Alvarado St. in the Echo Park neighborhood. According to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, […]
