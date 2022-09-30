Read full article on original website
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim Tyler Scott, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. Scott said […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Joliet Hollywood Casino
JOLIET, Ill. - The Joliet Hollywood Casino was evacuated Saturday night due to a bomb threat. Officers say the casino received a phone call around 10 p.m. from a man who indicated that there were multiple bombs on the casino premises, and they would be remotely detonated. At that time,...
Police: Illinois 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery on The West Side
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Man Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling
Sterling Police were called out to the Schilling Funeral Home ,at 702 1st Ave, in Sterling on Thursday morning. After an investigation, Sterling Police arrested 29 year old Thomas O’Neal from Sterling for burglary, felony theft, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. O’Neal was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 38-year-old Michael Butler, for possession of a weapon by...
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
WSPY NEWS
Two Armed Individuals Arrested in Braceville
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a traffic stop on Interstate 55, in Braceville, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29th. 38-year-old Michael Butler, of Chicago was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police a Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. 37-year-old Rosie Pugh, of Chicago, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Illinois 18-year-old dies after car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Rockford died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car crash back in September, according to the Winnebago County Coroner. Oswaldo Leon-Victoria, 18, was driving his car southbound on N. Winnebago Street around 1:36 p.m. on September 5, according to the coroner. He entered the intersection at W. Jefferson […]
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Facing Cocaine Delivery Charges
Another alleged cocaine dealer has been locked up in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-nine-year-old Sergio Brown of Streator was locked up Tuesday night. He's facing felony cocaine charges according to court documents. Bond for Brown is a million dollars. He was given 6 years in prison for dealing cocaine...
WSPY NEWS
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
Elgin police issue warning about burglars posing as utility workers
Elgin police are warning residents about a crew of burglars posing as utility workers. They’ve burglarized seven homes, targeting elderly homeowners, according to police.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions.
WSPY NEWS
Man Who Kicked Grundy Co. Sheriff's Deputy in Face Sentenced
A Mazon man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 29th. convicted on the charge of Aggravated Battery by a jury in Grundy County this afternoon. Day one of testimony was heard on Tuesday. Josh Farcus, who now resides in Ottawa, was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in the 400 block of North Street for Aggravated Battery around 9:30 p.m. on November 4th of 2019.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Arrested in Georgia in Connection to July Murder
An 18-year-old Joliet man was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting last July. Marquis Johnson was taken into custody at a home in Linthonia, Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on three counts of First Degree Murder in connection to the homicide of Jaron Lymon on July 31st of 2022.
