Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Reno man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Missouri
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was wanted for kidnapping was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. Roger Hillygus was wanted out of Washoe County after failing to appear for court in February 2022. Hillygus has had several run ins with the...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office trying to identify credit card fraud suspects
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help with identifying credit card fraud suspects. The case began on Aug. 24 when two white men entered the Costco in Carson City. They distracted the victim and stole her purse.
FOX Reno
Man arrested for speeding through Reno construction zone
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after speeding through a construction zone. The first incident happened on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road. Workers on site reported to Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies that...
FOX Reno
Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man
FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in early August. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a driver acting suspicious at the Pilot Flying J truck stop in Fernley during the afternoon hours of August 4. Police tried to initiate...
FOX Reno
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
FOX Reno
Police searching for elderly Reno woman who suffers from dementia
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Carol Lynne Lara was last seen at the Silver Legacy Casino in downtown Reno at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. She's...
FOX Reno
Northbound lanes of Kietzke closed after crash involving pedestrian
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound Kietzke Ln. at the Grove St. intersection is closed after a car crashed into a pedestrian Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian around 3:52 p.m. Northbound Kietzke Ln. will be closed until officials clear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire on McCarran Blvd
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in Sparks Sunday night. Sparks Fire is investigating a fire that occurred in the area of 960 S. McCarran Blvd on Oct. 3. Authorities say it was a small brush fire, car fire and RV camper...
FOX Reno
Fire crews knock down half-acre fire near rail tracks in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a half-acre fire in Storey County Monday afternoon. TMFR crews and Storey County Fire responded to an outside fire on the side rail tracks near Derby Dam Exit just off I-80.
FOX Reno
Food Bank of Northern Nevada offering free meals to kids during fall break
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is offering free meals to children and teens when school is out of session through the Kids Cafe program. Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive...
FOX Reno
Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Reno
Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed
Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
FOX Reno
South Lake Tahoe banning single-use plastic water bottles starting next year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe is banning single-use plastic water bottles effective for city facilities, permitted and temporary activities and special events April of 2023. The ban will expand to sales citywide on April 22, 2024. The ban prohibits the sale...
Comments / 0