Oakridge, OR

KCBY

I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
CRESWELL, OR
KCBY

Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

City of Roseburg celebrates 150th birthday, buries time capsule

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Celebrating its 150th birthday Monday is the City of Roseburg. The city was officially incorporated on October 3, 1872. That's only about 13 years older than the State of Oregon itself. The city is holding several events to celebrate the sesquicentennial. That includes burying a time...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Mother seeks legal action after Cottage Grove police use of force

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The investigation continues on the alleged use of force last month by members of the Cottage Grove Police Department. The investigation involves surveillance video showing police officers punching a man before arresting him. The man arrested was 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson of Cottage Grove. We spoke...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

Informational picket line at PeaceHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award

A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

