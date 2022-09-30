ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Man arrested for speeding through Reno construction zone

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after speeding through a construction zone. The first incident happened on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road. Workers on site reported to Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies that...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardnerville, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Douglas County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, NV
Gardnerville, NV
Crime & Safety
FOX Reno

Man arrested for hitting woman during illegal sideshow in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman during an illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend. Just after midnight on Oct. 2, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of South McCarran Blvd. and Lakeside Drive on the report of a woman who'd been hit by a reckless driver.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Police searching for elderly Reno woman who suffers from dementia

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Carol Lynne Lara was last seen at the Silver Legacy Casino in downtown Reno at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. She's...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fairground#Fright Night#Dcso
FOX Reno

Northbound lanes of Kietzke closed after crash involving pedestrian

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound Kietzke Ln. at the Grove St. intersection is closed after a car crashed into a pedestrian Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian around 3:52 p.m. Northbound Kietzke Ln. will be closed until officials clear...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed

Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy