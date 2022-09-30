ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rodney J
1d ago

I don't see anything wrong with church. I believe that everyone should have a good relationship with God. But to trick people into going or lying to the parents about it. That's wrong. I don't care how you look at it.

L'Observateur

Local teen selected as Louisiana’s 1st Toys for Tots youth ambassador

ST. ROSE — The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots has selected its newest and first youth ambassador from Louisiana, Miss Kelsey Anderson from St. Rose, Louisiana. Kelsey, an eighth grader at Albert Cammon Middle School, will be joining existing ambassadors from all over the nation and sharing her knowledge and expertise for the benefit of the global Marine Toys for Tots community.
SAINT ROSE, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wanted: volunteers for Louisiana iris project on Saturday

The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative and the Teche Project are looking for volunteers to plant native irises along a stretch of the Bayou Teche shoreline from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It's the second year for the project, which will enhance shoreline protection and beautification in New Iberia City Park,...
NEW IBERIA, LA
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS

(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
LOUISIANA STATE
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Where Are You From?

Where are you from? While what we eat may reveal our origins, it can also reflect our life's travels from one home to another. Chef Anh Luu was born in New Orleans to parents who emigrated to the United States from Vietnam. She discovered her love of restaurants at the age of 15 when she first began working the line. When Katrina blew Anh and her family to Portland, Oregon, she became a pioneer of Viet-Cajun cuisine – an amalgamation of her Vietnamese and Louisiana heritage. She's now back in New Orleans, serving up her signature dishes at Bywater Brew Pub.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?

NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

