Read full article on original website
Rodney J
1d ago
I don't see anything wrong with church. I believe that everyone should have a good relationship with God. But to trick people into going or lying to the parents about it. That's wrong. I don't care how you look at it.
Reply
3
Related
L'Observateur
Local teen selected as Louisiana’s 1st Toys for Tots youth ambassador
ST. ROSE — The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots has selected its newest and first youth ambassador from Louisiana, Miss Kelsey Anderson from St. Rose, Louisiana. Kelsey, an eighth grader at Albert Cammon Middle School, will be joining existing ambassadors from all over the nation and sharing her knowledge and expertise for the benefit of the global Marine Toys for Tots community.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians.
theadvocate.com
Wanted: volunteers for Louisiana iris project on Saturday
The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative and the Teche Project are looking for volunteers to plant native irises along a stretch of the Bayou Teche shoreline from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It's the second year for the project, which will enhance shoreline protection and beautification in New Iberia City Park,...
L'Observateur
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS
(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Only Documented Miracle in the U.S. Is in St. Landry Parish
The Academy of the Sacred Heart holds a very special honor.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
wrkf.org
From our coastal desk, a look at the indigenous communities who call Louisiana home
The Houma language was spoken on the land that would become Louisiana before it was colonized. In 2013, the Houma Language Project was established to help revitalize the indigenous tongue and encourage speaking among younger tribal members by offering internships. WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan spoke with Jace Naquin, one of those interns.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Where Are You From?
Where are you from? While what we eat may reveal our origins, it can also reflect our life's travels from one home to another. Chef Anh Luu was born in New Orleans to parents who emigrated to the United States from Vietnam. She discovered her love of restaurants at the age of 15 when she first began working the line. When Katrina blew Anh and her family to Portland, Oregon, she became a pioneer of Viet-Cajun cuisine – an amalgamation of her Vietnamese and Louisiana heritage. She's now back in New Orleans, serving up her signature dishes at Bywater Brew Pub.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: Taxes? No, the real crisis threatening Louisiana's growth is insurance
Despite last week’s sunny skies, there’s a dark cloud over Louisiana these days, one that could affect the financial stability of thousands of families and even the viability of whole communities. And despite what you might be hearing from some politicians, it has nothing to do with the state's relatively moderate income tax.
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market.
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
westcentralsbest.com
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Guest column: The Missouri approach to juvenile justice would work here too, if Louisiana would give it a real chance
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick issued a ruling that will allow Louisiana to move forward with its proposed plan to house adjudicated youth in a facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. This decision contradicts everything we know about youth facilities. As the...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
kadn.com
possible mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids in the near future
Louisiana (KADN)- With Louisiana currently 48 in the united states in education, leaders here are continuing to look for ways to see our literacy rates improve statewide, it just may take some extra hours of school. "I'm not going to back down,” says State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.
Residents remember Black families killed in 1868 Louisiana massacre
Vigil held in St. Landry Parish Wednesday in remembrance of an Opelousas Massacre
Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana's Most Haunted Spots
There are some spooky places in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Hurricane Ian likely to affect Louisiana homeowner's insurance rates
BATON ROUGE - The state insurance commissioner says you can expect your homeowners insurance rate to increase, but by how much depends on the cost of Hurricane Ian damages in Florida. "If it turns out to be as estimated right now, between $25 and 40 billion in insured losses, that...
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
Comments / 13