KMPH.com
Open Cockpit Day is this Saturday at Castle Air Museum in Atwater
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Castle Air Museum is hosting its fall Open Cockpit Day on Saturday, Oct. 8th. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the museum located at 5050 Santa Fe Drive in Atwater. Dozens of vintage military aircraft will be open for viewing.
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
yourcentralvalley.com
Big Fresno Fair annual ag showcase
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Big Fresno Fair returns on October 5th. In addition to the rides, foods, and exhibits, the annual event gives fairgoers an opportunity to learn more about local agriculture. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says it’s an event you don’t want to...
KMPH.com
Annual Koi show returns to Fresno after a two-year hiatus featuring stunning Koi fish
FRESNO, Calif. — Vendors from across the valley, state, and nation gathered for the 42nd annual Fresno Koi Show hosted on Sunday by the Central California Koi Society at the Shinzen Friendship Garden in Woodward Park. This Koi show is one of the longest standing shows in California and...
Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
KMPH.com
VOTE: Selma's local animal rescue in running for Favorite Shelter Dog Makeover
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A local animal rescue “Pinky Paws” in Selma is currently in the running for Favorite Shelter Dog Makeover. Wahl Home Products is in partnership with The Animal Rescue Site and Greater Good Charities to host their 11th annual Dirty Dogs Contest. Pinky Paws...
KMPH.com
Missing Fresno girl found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says 11-year-old Samantha Alvarado has been found safe and is back with her family. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - Fresno Police and a family are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl named Samantha Alvarado who...
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GV Wire
This Fresno Sandwich Shop Has New Owners with Big Expansion Plans
A north Fresno sandwich shop has changed hands recently and its new owners are making plans for a big expansion in the region, an industry trade publication is reporting. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop on Blackstone Ave. near Herndon was recently purchased by a three-person franchise team operating under the name of Hungry Hospitality. The owners are a father and son duo, joined by a longtime family friend.
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
Los Baños Enterprise
New buildings in Los Banos to house medical and dental offices, restaurants
According to City of Los Banos Community and Economic Development Director Stacy Souza-Elms, development will be occurring in the future on the northeast corner of E. Pacheco Blvd. Stacy Souza-Elms and Ward Road. It will consist of a two-story medical-dental office building operated by Camarena Health and a 12- pump gasoline, service station with convenience market and attached drive-thru window, and a dog park developed by Legacy Realty Development.
KMPH.com
Man caught after chase with deputies through Fresno and Clovis
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was caught after a chase with Sheriff deputies early Tuesday morning through Fresno and Clovis. The chase lasted for about 30 minutes and went in and out of Fresno and Clovis. The man was riding a chopper-style Harley motorcycle, and deputies were able...
KMPH.com
Family of missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes, hosts prayer run to increase reward
SELMA, Calif. — On Saturday, family along with friends and local community members hosted a prayer run in downtown Fresno to help increase the monetary reward as well as search efforts to bring missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes home safe. I pray that she comes home today," said Joey...
Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: "The American dream became the American nightmare," family speaks
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two cousins are speaking out on the recent kidnapping of several members of their family, including a baby from Merced County. “My uncle, my aunt, and my cousin immigrated here in the early 2000s, seeking the American dream, through dedication and hard work to obtain that goal. Yesterday, that American dream became the American nightmare.”
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
