Biola, CA

KMPH.com

Open Cockpit Day is this Saturday at Castle Air Museum in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Castle Air Museum is hosting its fall Open Cockpit Day on Saturday, Oct. 8th. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the museum located at 5050 Santa Fe Drive in Atwater. Dozens of vintage military aircraft will be open for viewing.
ATWATER, CA
Mark-John Clifford

My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.

When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Big Fresno Fair annual ag showcase

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Big Fresno Fair returns on October 5th. In addition to the rides, foods, and exhibits, the annual event gives fairgoers an opportunity to learn more about local agriculture. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says it’s an event you don’t want to...
FRESNO, CA
Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Fresno girl found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says 11-year-old Samantha Alvarado has been found safe and is back with her family. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - Fresno Police and a family are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl named Samantha Alvarado who...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
GV Wire

This Fresno Sandwich Shop Has New Owners with Big Expansion Plans

A north Fresno sandwich shop has changed hands recently and its new owners are making plans for a big expansion in the region, an industry trade publication is reporting. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop on Blackstone Ave. near Herndon was recently purchased by a three-person franchise team operating under the name of Hungry Hospitality. The owners are a father and son duo, joined by a longtime family friend.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

You can visit this Central Valley fair for free

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
YourCentralValley.com

California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

New buildings in Los Banos to house medical and dental offices, restaurants

According to City of Los Banos Community and Economic Development Director Stacy Souza-Elms, development will be occurring in the future on the northeast corner of E. Pacheco Blvd. Stacy Souza-Elms and Ward Road. It will consist of a two-story medical-dental office building operated by Camarena Health and a 12- pump gasoline, service station with convenience market and attached drive-thru window, and a dog park developed by Legacy Realty Development.
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

Man caught after chase with deputies through Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was caught after a chase with Sheriff deputies early Tuesday morning through Fresno and Clovis. The chase lasted for about 30 minutes and went in and out of Fresno and Clovis. The man was riding a chopper-style Harley motorcycle, and deputies were able...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Merced Kidnapping: "The American dream became the American nightmare," family speaks

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two cousins are speaking out on the recent kidnapping of several members of their family, including a baby from Merced County. “My uncle, my aunt, and my cousin immigrated here in the early 2000s, seeking the American dream, through dedication and hard work to obtain that goal. Yesterday, that American dream became the American nightmare.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
FRESNO, CA

