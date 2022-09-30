Craving a hot meal? These restaurants in Sarasota, Manatee are open now or opening soon

Editor's note : This list was created Friday afternoon and last updated at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As residents of Sarasota and Manatee counties recover from Hurricane Ian , you may be tired of your hurricane supplies and find yourself craving a hot meal, tasty sandwich or slice of pizza prepared by a local professional.

To help, we've created a list of restaurants that are open with a focus on locally owned businesses. They're presented by county starting with Sarasota and followed by Manatee and listed in alphabetical order. The information is largely gathered from social media posts, and we will do our best to include essential information, such as which places are cash only.

Also, keep in mind that you can currently grab a sandwich or meal to go at local grocery store Morton's Gourmet Market in Sarasota's Southside Village with the city of Sarasota also sharing via Twitter at 11 a.m. Friday that open stores also include the Publix at Broadway Promenade, the Publix at Bay Street, and Trader Joe's , with Walmart Neighborhood Market opening "later today or tomorrow." Detwiler’s Farm Market stores in Palmetto and south Sarasota are open as of Friday, company president Sam Detwiler confirmed. Both stores will be open until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday evening, we also learned that Acapulco Tropical Supermarket 's three stores in Manatee County are all now open for regular hours. The locally owned grocery store chain (and purveyor of excellent tacos and other authentic Mexican cuisine) announced that "EBT/SNAP benefits may be used to purchase hot food items in our stores until Oct. 31."

Finally, keep in mind that when we note that a restaurant is "open," you will still want to click on link to social media page or website we provide to verify hours. For instance, many places marked "open" will not be operating on Sundays.

Sarasota County restaurants open now or opening soon

Above the Bar Hospitality Group: Locally owned restaurant group has notified the Herald-Tribune that their Siesta Key Village restaurants MVP - My Village Pub , The Cottage and Siesta Key Summer House Steak and Seafood "are fully operational and up and running." The Hub Baja Grill and iconic Beach Club "were closed prior to the storm for renovations (and) Hub should be opened within five days and Beach Club later this month." Also, Mad Moe’s in Osprey "plans to open Monday evening or Tuesday lunch." For more information, visit abovethebarhospitality.com .

Andrea's : 2085 Siesta Drive, Sarasota; 941-951-9200; facebook.com ; open. Cash or check only and internet is down as of Saturday.

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria: 27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota; 941-552-9131; facebook.com/bavarossarasota ; reopening 5 p.m. Friday with limited menu; 50% off meal for first responders through the weekend

Big Top Brewing Company: 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; 941-371-2939; facebook.com/bigtopbrewco ; open

Bijou Garden Cafe : 1287 1st St, Sarasota; 941-366-8111. Bijou announced Saturday that they plan to open Tuesday. For more information, visit facebook.com/bijougardencafe .

Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum: 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-330-9881; facebook.com/sarasotaartmuseum ; reopened Tuesday, offering free coffee, water and soup this week while supplies last and free museum admission through Oct. 9

Boatyard Waterfront Bar & Grill: 1500 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota; 941-921-6200; facebook.com/boatyardsiestakey ; open

Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza : "Our North Port location is now open," the restaurant posted Saturday morning. "We have a limited menu. Just pizza and salads. They are open for dine-in or takeout, cash only (no internet) Call 941-423-9653. For more information, visit facebook.com/BoccaLupoCoalFiredPizza

Bonefish Grill: 3971 S. Tamiami Trail and 8101 Cooper Creek Blvd. Sarasota; 941-924-9090 and 941-360-3171; facebook.com ; open, cash or card accepted

Café Gabbiano : 5104 Ocean Blvd, Siesta Key Village; 941-349-1423; facebook.com/CafeGabbianoItalianRestaurantAndWineBar ; open

Café L’Europe: 431 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-4415; facebook.com/cafeleuropesarasota ; reopening with limited menu Friday

Captain Brian's Seafood Market & Restaurant: 8421 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-351-4492; facebook.com/captainbriansseafood ; open

Caragiulos Italian-American Restaurant: 69 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota; 941-951-0866; facebook.com/caragiulos ; opening 4:30 p.m. Friday

CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key : 3501 S. Tamiami Trail Suite 1100, Sarasota; 941-361-2456; facebook.com/CMXCinebistroSiestaKey ; open

Clasico Italian Chophouse: 1341 Main St., Sarasota; 941-957-0700; facebook.com/clasicosarasota ; open, cash or card accepted

Columbia Restaurant: 411 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-3987; facebook.com/columbiarestaurantsarasota ; opens 4 p.m. Friday, cash or card accepted

Crow's Nest Restaurant, Tavern & Marina : 1968 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. Open for regular hours starting Tuesday, For more information, visit facebook.com/crowsnestveniceflorida .

Daiquiri Deck : The locally owned restaurant chain's original Siesta Village location is open along with their ones on St. Armands Circle and the island of Venice. Management informed the Herald-Tribune on Saturday that the "Bradenton Beach and South Siesta will reopen when they have power." For more information, visit

facebook.com/daiquirideck .

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House – Casey Key: 482 Blackburn Point Road, Osprey; 941-770-3337; facebook.com ; open, cash or card accepted.

Demetrio's Restaurant & Pizza : 4410 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; open including Sunday 11 a.m.-8:30. Posted on Saturday evening that they're cash only and phone lines are down "so please call (941) 374-1118 to place a carry out order." For more information, visit facebook.com/demetriospizzeriasarasota .

Dockside Waterfront Grill: 509 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-218-6418; facebook.com/docksidewaterfrontgrill ; reopened Saturday with "slightly limited menu"

Drunken Poet Cafe : 1572 Main St, Sarasota; 941-955-8404;

facebook.com/DrunkenPoetCafe ; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill: 412 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0102; facebook.com/drydockwaterfrontgrill ; reopened Saturday for dinner only

Duval’s Fresh. Local. Seafood.: 1435 Main St., Sarasota; 941-374-3996; facebook.com/duvalsfls ; open, call phone number above for delivery while main restaurant line remains down, walk-in only with no reservations as of Friday

El Patio Latino Peruvian Restaurant: 1100 N. Tuttle Ave. #5, Sarasota; 941-955-5093; facebook.com/elpatiolatino.sarasota ; open

Evie’s Tavern & Grill on Main Street: 1560 Main St., Sarasota; 941-377-9300; facebook.com/eviestavernmain ; reopened Thursday with limited menu

First Watch : Bradenton-based First Watch daytime restaurant chain announced Monday that all but 10 of its 85 affcompany-owned restaurants "have reopened. The remaining unopened restaurants are located primarily in the Fort Myers and Naples markets where damage assessments and restoration of utilities are pending. While First Watch is still assessing the full impact of Hurricane Ian, management has determined the whereabouts of the company’s employees and believes fewer than five of its restaurants sustained any significant physical damage." For more information, visit firstwatch.com or facebook.com/FirstWatch

Five-O Donut Co. (Ringling): 2241 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 941-960-1370; facebook.com/fiveodonutco ; open, taking donations of water/diapers/personal hygiene items/non-perishable foods, free donut with a donation, free simple six-pack with 12 item donation

Five-O Donut Co. (Siesta Row): 3800 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-388-7046; facebook.com/fiveodonutco ; open, taking donations of water/diapers/personal hygiene items/non-perishable foods, free donut with a donation, free simple six-pack with 12 item donation

Food + Beer: All three locations, including the two in Sarasota and the one in Bradenton, are now open for normal hours. For more information, visit

eatfooddrinkbeer.com .

The Fountain Kitchen & Wine Bar: 543 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 941-203-8523; facebook.com ; open

Gecko’s Grill and Pub (Clark Road): 5585 Palmer Crossing Circle, Sarasota; 941-923-6061; facebook.com/geckosclarkroad ; reopening Friday for to-go only

Gecko’s Grill and Pub (Fruitville): 351 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; 941-378-0077; facebook.com/geckosfruitville ; reopening at 11 a.m. Friday

Gecko’s Grill and Pub (Hillview): 1900 Hillview St., Sarasota; 941-953-2929; facebook.com/geckoshillview ; reopening for lunch Friday

Gilligan's Island Bar Siesta Key : 5253 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key Village; 941-346-8122; facebook.com/GilligansSiestaKey ; open

Hooters : 6507 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-4666, facebook.com/hootersflorida ; open at 11 a.m. on Friday. Please note currently there is no internet and phones so all to-go orders will have to be placed in person.

Jade Garden: 4346 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-377-4200; jadegardensarasota.com; open normal hours

J.R.'s Old Packinghouse Cafe: 987 S. Packinghouse Road, Sarasota; 941-371-9358; facebook.com/jrsopc ; reopening 4 p.m. Monday with limited menu

Knick’s Tavern & Grill: 1818 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota; 941-955-7761; facebook.com/knickstavern ; reopened Thursday

La Mucca Ballerina: 1668 Main St., Sarasota; 941-366-7600; facebook.com/lamuccaballerinasrq ; reopening 4:30 p.m. Friday; phone down and cash-only

La Violetta: 4837 Swift Road, Sarasota; 941-927-8716; facebook.com/LaViolettaSRQ ; open. No phone service. Cash only.

Libby’s Neighborhood Brasserie: 1917 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota; 941-487-7300; facebook.com/libbysneighborhoodbrasserie ; reopening at 11 a.m. Friday

Made Restaurant: 1990 Main St., Sarasota; 941-953-2900; facebook.com/madesarasota ; open, cash or card accepted

Mattison's : The locations in downtown Sarasota and downtown Bradenton on the Riverwalk are now open but we're informed by management that the "Forty-One" location on South Tamiami Trail " is hoping to reopen on Thursday." For more information, visit mattisons.com .

Mediterraneo: 1970 Main St., Sarasota; 941-365-4122; facebook.com ; reopening 5 p.m. Friday; phone down, reservations can be made online at mediterraneorest.com

Melange : 1568 Main St., Sarasota; facebook.com/melangesarasota ; 941-953-7111; open.

Meliora : 1920 Hillview St., Sarasota; 941-444-7692; instagram.com/meliorarestaurant ; opens Saturday

Oak & Stone (University Parkway) : 5405 University Parkway Ste 101, University Park; 941-225-4590; facebook.com/oakandstonerestaurants ; open, cash or card accepted. Oak & Stone’s Clark Road and downtown Bradenton locations remain closed as of Friday.

O’Leary’s Tiki Bar & Grill: 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota; 941-953-7505; facebook.com/olearystikibar ; open

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Cafe (Hillview): 1837 Hillview St., Sarasota; 941-316-9222; facebook.com/originpizzacafe ; open, cash or card accepted

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café (The Landings): 4944 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-922-1190; facebook.com/origin.thelandings ; open, cash or card accepted

Owen's Fish Camp : 516 Burns Lane, Sarasota; 941-951-6936, facebook.com/OwensFishCamp ; open

Pangea Alchemy Lab : 1564 Main St., Sarasota (entrance in alley); 941-870-5555;

facebook.com/PangeaAlchemyLab ; open 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Paradise Grill : Restaurant at 1097 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, posted Sunday morning that they will be "open today with a full bar and snack items only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Unfortunately we do not have much food left after feeding our community for the past few days. We should be back to normal with a limited menu starting Monday October 3rd but for now come in, have a drink and reconnect with friends!" For more information, try calling 941-786-1524 or visit facebook.com/paradisegrillnokomis .

Phillippi Creek Restaurant & Oyster Bar: 5353 S. Tamiami Trail; 941-925-4444; facebook.com/phillippicreek ; open, cash or card accepted

Pizza N’ Brew (Downtown Sarasota): 1507 Main St., Sarasota; 941-259-3894; facebook.com/pizzanbrew.dtsrq ; reopened Thursday

Pizza N’ Brew (Siesta Key): 6645 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key; 941-349-4490; facebook.com/pizzanbrew.siestakey ; reopened Friday

Reef Cakes : 1812 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota; 941-444-7968;

facebook.com/reef.cakesFL ; open with limited menu. Utility workers receive 10% off their bill Friday and Saturday.

The Reserve Retreat: 1322 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-253-6003; facebook.com/thereserveretreat ; open

Rico's Pizzeria & Pasta House: 1902 Bay Road, Sarasota; 941-366-8988; facebook.com/ricospizzapasta ; open, cash-only as of Friday, full menu

Rosemary & Thyme: 511 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota; 941-955-7600; facebook.com/therosemary941 ; reopening 4:30 p.m. Friday

Sage: 1216 1st St., Sarasota; 941-445-5660. Restaurant announced Saturday that they plan to open Tuesday. For more information, visit facebook.com/sagesrq .

Shore (St. Armands): 465 John Ringling Blvd. Ste. 200, Sarasota; 941-296-0301; facebook.com/shoresrq ; reopening 4 p.m. Friday, cash or card accepted

Siesta Key Oyster Bar : 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key Village, 941-346-5443; facebook.com/skoysterbar ; open

State Street Eating House + Cocktails: 1533 State St., Sarasota; 941-951-1533; facebook.com/statestreeteatinghouseandcocktails ; reopened Thursday night

Stottlemyer's Smokehouse: 19 East Road, Sarasota; 941-312-5969; facebook.com/stottlemyerssmokehouse ; open

Summer Tap Juice Bar: 411 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 941-993-1449; facebook.com/summertapjuicebar ; reopened Friday

Sun Garden Cafe: 210 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key Village; 941-346-7170; facebook.com/SunGardenCafe ; open

Toasted Mango Cafe (Sarasota): 430 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-388-7728; facebook.com ; reopened Friday. Toasted Mango Cafe’s Siesta Key location remained closed as of Friday, with hopes to reopen Saturday.

Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi: 100 Central Ave. Ste. 1022, Sarasota; 941-366-1033;

facebook.com/tsunamisushisarasota ; opened 4:30 p.m. Thursday, phone down.

Turtles on Little Sarasota Bay : 8875 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key; 941-346-2207; turtlesrestaurant.com ; fully operational, open daily.

Venice Pier Group : "Temporary service will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. daily and located at the south side of Sharky's on the Pier" (1600 Harbor Drive S., Venice), Venice Pier Group noted in an email sent Saturday evening. "We'll have a limited food menu available, plus select beer, wine, liquor and soda options. Cash is preferred because "internet service is extremely spotty, so our credit card reader may not work well." They're still without power at Sharky's and adjacent sister restaurant Fins. Siesta Beach Eats "is looking good, and we're grateful to report that we experienced minimal damage. The Sand Pavilion will be reopening tomorrow (Sunday, October 2nd) with regular hours and full services." Snook Haven "is inaccessible and not safe to reopen at this time." For more information, visit facebook.com/SharkysOnThePier or the sites for their various other restaurants in Sarasota County.

Manatee County restaurants open now or opening soon

3 Keys Brewing & Gastropub : 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-218-0396; facebook.com/3keysbrewing ; open

Agrigento Pizzeria Caffe : 5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-792-1414; facebook.com/agrigentonypizza ; opened Thursday. Accepting credit or cash.

Anna Maria Oyster Bar: Landside (6906 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-7880), Cortez Road (6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 941-792-0077) and Ellenton (1525 51st Ave. E., Ellenton, 941-721-7773) are open with full menus. The Bridge Street Pier is set to open at noon on Sunday.

Birdrock Taco Shack : 1213 13th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-9966; facebook.com/birdrocktaco , posted Thursday night that they were opening at noon on Friday.

The Canopy Bistro + Bar : 3503 U.S. 301, Ellenton; 941-479-7211; facebook.com/thecanopybistroandbar ; opening 3 p.m. Saturday.

Demi's Noodle House: 1318 10th St. W., Palmetto; 941-301-1212; facebook.com/demisnoodlehouse ; reopened Thursday night.

The Doctor's Office : 5312 Holmes Blvd. #B, Holmes Beach; 941-213-9926. Restaurant and cocktail lounge opened 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/doctorsofficeami .

Duffy's Tavern: 5808 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-2501; facebook.com/duffystavernami ; reopened, no phone service as of Monday

Fav's Italian Cucina: 419 Old Main St., Bradenton; 941-708-3287; facebook.com ; opened for regular hours starting Friday, cash only.

First Watch : Bradenton-based First Watch daytime restaurant chain announced Monday that all but 10 of its 85 company-owned restaurants "have reopened. The remaining unopened restaurants are located primarily in the Fort Myers and Naples markets where damage assessments and restoration of utilities are pending. While First Watch is still assessing the full impact of Hurricane Ian, management has determined the whereabouts of the company’s employees and believes fewer than five of its restaurants sustained any significant physical damage." For more information, visit firstwatch.com or facebook.com/FirstWatch

Food + Beer: All three locations, including the two in Sarasota and the one in Bradenton, are now open for normal hours. For more information, visit

eatfooddrinkbeer.com .

Grove : 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch; 941-893-4321, facebook.com/GROVEDINING , open for regular hours. Phones are down as of Friday. To contact, email info@grovelwr.com and to make a reservation, visit grovelwr.com/reservations .

Hooters : 4908 14th Street W., Bradenton; 941-782-9535; facebook.com/hootersflorida ; open at 11 a.m. Friday. Please note currently there is no internet and phones, so all to-go orders will have to be placed in person.

Kefi Streetside Cafe : 1201 6th Ave. W., (walk up window), Bradenton; 941-896-2282; facebook.com/kefistreetsidecafe ; opened 8 a.m. Saturday "for coffee/beverage service with more food items being added throughout the day."

Libby’s Neighborhood Brasserie: 8445 Lorraine Road, Bradenton; 941-357-1570; facebook.com/libbysneighborhoodbrasserie ; open

Loaded Barrel Tavern : 450 Old Main St., Bradenton; 941-745-8433, loadedbarreltavern.com ; reopened Thursday night serving slices of cheese and pepperoni pizza; cash only.

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub : 760 Broadway St., Longboat Key; 941-383-2391. Set to open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday with "limited menu, but getting back to normal before you know it!" For more information, visit facebook.com/MarVistaLBK .

Mattison's Riverwalk Grille : 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton, 941-896-9660;

facebook.com/MattisonsRiverwalkGrille ; open

Mitaka Japanese Ramen House: 6749 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-896-3552;

facebook.com/mitakajapaneseramenhouse ; open for regular hours starting Friday.

Nancy's Bar-B-Q : 14475 State Road 70 East at Lorraine Road; Lakewood Ranch;941-999-2390; nancysbarbq.com ; open 11 a.m. daily with full menu, plus take out.

O’Bricks Irish Pub & Martini Bar : 427 Old Main St., Bradenton; 941-896-8860;

facebook.com/OBricks ; opens at 4 p.m. Friday, phones are not working and limited access to credit card payments, bring cash.

Outback Steakhouse : 4402 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 941-792-1898; facebook.com/outback . The Outback on Cortez Road in West Bradenton is now fully operational and open for regular business hours; however, the sister store in Bradenton on State Road 64 will be closed through at least Friday due to power outage.

Pier 22 : Landmark restaurant in downtown Bradenton posted Saturday morning that "Our team is hard at work and will be ready to welcome you in today and tomorrow at 11:30 am for lunch and dinner ... Please note: No breakfast or brunch menu available this weekend. Book your table online or click here: pier22.com/reservations . For more information, visit facebook.com/Pier22Dining .

Sage Biscuit Cafe : Both the downtown Bradenton and Cortez Road locations are open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit sagebiscuitbradenton.com .

Scuderia Italian Cuisine: 4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 941-932-6830; facebook.com ; open

Star Fish Company Market & Restaurant: 12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez; 941-794-1243; facebook.com/StarFishCompany ; open, cash-only.

Tide Tables: 12507 Cortez Road W., Cortez; 941-567-6206; facebook.com/tidetables ; open

