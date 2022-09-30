Read full article on original website
Atlanta man with mental challenges missing, police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta police are asking for help finding a missing man they say has ‘diminished mental capacity’. Von Hardwick, 57, was last seen Oct. 1 around 10:30 p.m. on Old Fairburn Road Southwest, according to his caretaker. Hardwick is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall,...
DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette
It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. This is...
Georgia deputy makes sure groom's car crash doesn't wreck wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A groom's car wrecked on the way to his wedding didn't interrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff's deputy will to give him a ride. Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in Monroe.
Cobb County woman accused of strangling mother to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County woman is facing jail time in connection to her 78-year-old mother's death. Investigators say, Martha Fortney was found by her husband with a belt from her robe tied around her neck. The husband told investigators he found their daughter there with her. When...
Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot on a basketball court in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County police said when they arrived to the basketball court on Mariray Court Sunday around 4 p.m., the teen was already dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
‘This is unusual for him:’ Douglasville family continues search for missing 17-year-old
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Douglasville on Sunday, where he spoke with Kathuri’s family, who continue to search for...
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
A Connecticut inmate who escaped nearly two months ago was arrested Saturday as his family was hosting his birthday part...
Shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 dead
One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta’s Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to police.
Atlanta police announce launch to first car take-home program
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department announced a first-of-a-kind plan to launch a car take-home program. The notable blue color and red stripes of Atlanta squad cars are expected to be a thing of the past. Councilman Dustin Hillis says that design is costly compared to the way other departments are currently purchasing cars.
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
Investigators in north Fulton County believe a man stabbed a woman to death and then killed himself by stepping in front...
Missing: Police searching for 13-year-old DeKalb County boy
LITHONIA, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they need help locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Stefan Vann was last seen near Redan Road in Lithonia. The boy is described as standing 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing...
Suspected arsonist arrested for Powder Springs fire
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to a blaze in Powder Springs from late September. After a thorough investigation of a fire that took place at a residence on Gaydon Road last month, 45-year-old Michael Lee Thomason was taken into custody.
Lilburn robber stole money, jewelry and guns, police say
LILBURN, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a pawn shop for money, jewelry and handguns. "He entered the pawnshop, presented a gun at the employees, told them he was robbing the store," Officer Hideshi Valle of the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo.
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
Escaped inmate nabbed at his own birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An escaped inmate from Connecticut was captured at his own birthday party in Georgia after spending months on the run. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Forenza Rakeem Murphy, a man who escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut, was spotted in McDonough.
