Detroit police officers would get $10K raises under new tentative contract agreement

By Andrea May Sahouri, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Detroit's police unions and the city have reached atentative collective bargaining agreement that would make salaries more competitive, hoping to stem the tide of officers flocking to departments in the suburbs offering higher pay.

Upon union ratification and City Council approval, the proposed five-year contract between the city, the Detroit Police Officers Association and the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association will provide an immediate $10,000 increase in salaries, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday.

“We are finally able to offer a contract that gives our officers the kind of raises they deserve," Duggan said of the $25 million proposal.

“We’ve been working with the union leadership for months to put together a package Detroit could be proud of. I really believe we’ve done that here.”

More: 2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

Starting salary for a police officer would jump from $43,000 a year to $53,000, Duggan said. Those with more than four years of experience would have their salaries increased from $60,000 a year to $73,000. The salaries of detectives would increase by $11,000, sergeants would get an average boost of $10,000 and lieutenants would see an average raise of $11,000, according to the city.

Officers would then receive an annual salary increase of 4% over the next four years.

The tentative agreement also includes provisions that allow for lateral transfers — meaning the salaries of officers who transfer to the Detroit Police Department will reflect their amount of experience. The agreement would also allow academy training on a scholarship basis. Additionally, the city would be able to recover money spent on officers who train at the academy but leave to work at other departments.

More: Detroit has 43 public restrooms open year-round — leaving city's homeless with few options

The deal was described by city and police officials as "historic." It's a move, officials said, that would help recruit and retain officers during a time of significant decline in the ranks of the Detroit Police Department.

Duggan said there are currently 300 vacancies in the department. Between August and September, he said 72 officers left, the majority of them joining other departments in the suburbs.

"I've always said we’ve got the best police department in the country," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

This tentative agreement, he said, treats his officers as such.

Mark Young, president of the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association, said he has already received calls from officers who left the Detroit Police Department and want to come back.

"(We're turning) the tide on recruitment, retention," Young said.

White added that he has received letters from five officers who had left for other departments, also asking to come back.

Officials expect the unions to ratify the agreement by next week. Prior to Detroit filing bankruptcy in 2013, the starting salary of police officers was about $29,000, according to the city.

Funds come from income tax revenue growth

Duggan said the tentative agreement would be funded by a "dramatic increase" in income tax revenue.

In February, a Detroit Revenue Estimating Conference report estimated that would rake in $316 million in income tax revenue in the fiscal year 2023. Then in September, the Revenue Estimating Conference "raised its estimates by nearly $40 million per year over the next 5 years," said John Roach, a spokesperson for the city, in a news release.

Duggan attributed the growth to increases in construction in the city, new employment at Stellantis' Mack Avenue Jeep assembly plant and other initiatives.

“We’re driving the economic recovery in the state of Michigan," Duggan said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police officers would get $10K raises under new tentative contract agreement

