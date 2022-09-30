ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings

By KEN MAGUIRE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKDFx_0iGx67a100

LONDON — (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London.

Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dalton took first-team snaps again Friday with Winston missing a third consecutive practice because of a back injury.

“I'll be ready if my number is called," Dalton said. “I've been in this situation before where you're the backup and have to step in and play."

The team's injury report listed Winston (back/ankle) as doubtful to play in the NFL’s first international game of the season, while wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), offensive guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were all ruled out.

Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen said they'll “take it to the last minute, but I think it's doubtful" that Winston plays.

“Our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go,” Allen said. “He's performed at a high level in our league and that's really one of the big reasons why we brought him here is in case he's called upon, we feel highly confident that he can go in and do the job.”

Dalton has played twice before in London as the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals. They lost 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, three years after a 27-27 tie against Washington, then led by Cousins.

“They're used to all the ties in soccer, so they didn't think anything of it,” he said of the nearly 85,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Winston had been playing through a back injury but was held out of practice all week.

“I don’t think his body responded quite the way we anticipated over the first couple of days,” Allen said.

Earlier in the week, Winston said he was preparing to play against the Vikings.

Winston has thrown for 858 yards with four TD passes and five interceptions in three games. He has completed 63.5% of his passes.

Dalton stepped in to start nine games for the Cowboys in 2020 after Dallas starter Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. Dalton completed 64.9% of his passes that season, throwing for 2,170 yards with 14 TDs and eight interceptions.

The Saints are Dalton’s fourth team in as many years after he spent his first nine seasons as a starter for the Bengals.

Last year, Dalton appeared in eight games and made six starts for Chicago, completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Running back Mark Ingram gave Dalton a shout-out Friday during the quarterback's news conference.

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith said Dalton “looks comfortable ... so everything looks good from my point of view.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fantasy Football Week 5: Tight end rankings

The Los Angeles Rams offense did not look all that good on Monday night, but — aside from another disappearing act by big free-agent acquisition and fourth-round fantasy pick, Allen Robinson — something interesting occurred in the game. Something very interesting to fantasy managers, that is. While Cooper...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Focus on Tom Brady's personal life deepens: Report claims QB and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

The coverage of Tom Brady’s celebrity personal life is not relenting. And it just may get more expansive from this point forward. In a continuation of nearly weekly updates focused on Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife have hired divorce attorneys. Citing multiple anonymous sources, the Post reported that the move to retain attorneys is aimed at sorting out the couple's ample financial assets and real estate holdings that have been accrued since the two wed in early 2009. The Post and various other outlets had recently reported that Brady and his wife had been living in separate Florida residences since the summer, including during the landfall of Hurricane Ian last week. Bündchen had also been uncharacteristically absent from Brady's home games this season.
TAMPA, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LeGarrette Blount apologizes after video shows him fighting with adults at youth football game

LeGarrette Blount apologized after video showed the former NFL running back throwing punches during a skirmish among adults at a youth football game. TMZ published video of the incident on Monday showing tensions surface during a postgame handshake line at a 12-and-under football game in Gilbert, Arizona. Two groups of adults were seen arguing after the game before the incident escalated into pushing and shoving. Blount, who was reportedly a coach at the game, lunged at and threw punches at a man in the opposing group after the man appeared to say something.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NFL players working to ease stigma around mental health help

The pressures of the NFL were getting to Marcus Smith II. He hadn't lived up to the expectations of being Philadelphia's first-round pick, which led to anxiety, depression, panic attacks, being released by the Eagles — and a move across the country to Seattle. Smith didn’t talk about his mental health because he didn’t want anyone to think he wasn’t tough enough to play in the league.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Paul Chryst is out at Wisconsin, Alabama hosts Texas A&M & the great fishing tournament scandal of 2022

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger go through all of the details surrounding Paul Chryst being fired from Wisconsin along with Karl Dorrell termination at Colorado. Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban will face off this Saturday for the first time since their strong offseason comments towards each other. Off the field, there is a brand new hit song about the SEC, an Ole Miss homecoming race is examined by the People’s Court, Fat Bear week returns and there is a huge scandal that has rocked the competitive fishing world.
FOOTBALL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Big 12 fines TCU for storming field after OU upset

The Big 12 Conference has issued a $50,000 fine to TCU for storming the field at the end of Saturday’s game against the University of Oklahoma. “Ensuring a safe environment for all players, coaches, officials and support staff is paramount,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Although well intended, the TCU event management policy did not provide for the protection of all game participants. There is no tolerance for any act that compromises safety, and it is the responsibility of home game management to deliver security measures so the visiting team and game officials can safely exit the field.”
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy