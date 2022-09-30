Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
homecrux.com
This 30ft Tall Spooktacular Frankenstein Effigy is Dopest Halloween Display
The official countdown for Halloween 2022 has begun. We are less than 30 days from celebrating All Hallows’ Eve and people have already started decorating their homes, front porch, and yards with spooky stuff. Ammon Smith is one DIYer we love featuring on our ‘road to Halloween.’ Courtesy of his unique creations and larger-than-life Halloween displays, the Salt Lake City resident has gained an immense reputation over the years.
Bobby Bones Reviews Pumpkin Milkshake While in Utah
Bobby shared a pumpkin food review!
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
saltlakemagazine.com
Road Trip: Utah
Standing amid the talus and cracked mud, I expected to be colder. My fingers were slightly numb and tingling, but I was wearing shorts and one of those long-sleeved UV shirts without imminently approaching hypothermia. Still, the nearly 50-degree drop in temperature at Peter Sinks—from where I’d started my ride just over an hour earlier—was more than passingly noticeable.
kslnewsradio.com
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
kslnewsradio.com
Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
southsaltlakejournal.com
The man behind Mr. Rice: Chinatown’s new fusion restaurant
Nestled into South Salt Lake’s Chinatown Supermarket, 3390 State St., is a new restaurant that opened in September: an Asian fusion eatery called Mr. Rice. With a “now open” sign and a tall man waiting behind the counter for more customers to arrive, the establishment has an atmospheric sense of eagerness, of a kitchen, after hard work and dedication, now waiting to leave its mark in the restaurant business.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
gastronomicslc.com
Could this be the possible return for Hoppers Brew Pub?
O.k. I’ll preface this whole article by noting it’s built completely on the liquefaction of unsubstantiated rumor – but who doesn’t love some good hearsay? Cue my inner buddha pointing out none of us should. Ahem…anyway…. It’s been just under a year since the long...
KUTV
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
kslnewsradio.com
Progress in 175 years: Discovering new stories of Utah’s pioneers
SALT LAKE CITY — Mary Richards with the Church News returns to KSL NewsRadio to celebrate lesser-known stories of Utah Pioneers; from the early Black pioneers who helped settle the Salt Lake Valley, to early female politicians leading the suffrage movement, and innovative individuals who helped put silicone slopes on the map.
Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring
SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
KSLTV
Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening
DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city
It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
murrayjournal.com
Murray’s Haunted Woods is back with theme nights and a longer trail
For more than 40 years, Murray City’s Haunted Woods has provided thrills and chills to thousands of visitors. This year, the event will be held Oct. 24-26 at Murray City Park (296 E. Murray Park Ave.) on the south side of the outdoor swimming pool in pavilion No. 5.
KUTV
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
I visited one of the scariest haunted houses in Utah. Here’s what happened
Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City scary? Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City good? What is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City, Utah like?
