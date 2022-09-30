ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

homecrux.com

This 30ft Tall Spooktacular Frankenstein Effigy is Dopest Halloween Display

The official countdown for Halloween 2022 has begun. We are less than 30 days from celebrating All Hallows’ Eve and people have already started decorating their homes, front porch, and yards with spooky stuff. Ammon Smith is one DIYer we love featuring on our ‘road to Halloween.’ Courtesy of his unique creations and larger-than-life Halloween displays, the Salt Lake City resident has gained an immense reputation over the years.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Road Trip: Utah

Standing amid the talus and cracked mud, I expected to be colder. My fingers were slightly numb and tingling, but I was wearing shorts and one of those long-sleeved UV shirts without imminently approaching hypothermia. Still, the nearly 50-degree drop in temperature at Peter Sinks—from where I’d started my ride just over an hour earlier—was more than passingly noticeable.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
UTAH STATE
southsaltlakejournal.com

The man behind Mr. Rice: Chinatown’s new fusion restaurant

Nestled into South Salt Lake’s Chinatown Supermarket, 3390 State St., is a new restaurant that opened in September: an Asian fusion eatery called Mr. Rice. With a “now open” sign and a tall man waiting behind the counter for more customers to arrive, the establishment has an atmospheric sense of eagerness, of a kitchen, after hard work and dedication, now waiting to leave its mark in the restaurant business.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Could this be the possible return for Hoppers Brew Pub?

O.k. I’ll preface this whole article by noting it’s built completely on the liquefaction of unsubstantiated rumor – but who doesn’t love some good hearsay? Cue my inner buddha pointing out none of us should. Ahem…anyway…. It’s been just under a year since the long...
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Progress in 175 years: Discovering new stories of Utah’s pioneers

SALT LAKE CITY — Mary Richards with the Church News returns to KSL NewsRadio to celebrate lesser-known stories of Utah Pioneers; from the early Black pioneers who helped settle the Salt Lake Valley, to early female politicians leading the suffrage movement, and innovative individuals who helped put silicone slopes on the map.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring

SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening

DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
DRAPER, UT
Pyramid

Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city

It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
KUTV

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

