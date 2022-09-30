ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Bill Plante, legendary CBS News White House correspondent, has died at 84

William "Bill" Plante, one of the longest-serving White House broadcast journalists in history, died of respiratory failure on Wednesday, according to his family. The award-winning CBS correspondent was 84 years old and lived in Washington, D.C.Plante retired from CBS News as senior White House correspondent in 2016 after 52 years with the news division. He served four tours in Vietnam – with award-winning reporting on the fall of Saigon and Cambodia – covered the civil rights movement, all the presidential elections from 1968 to 2016, and was the anchor of the "CBS Sunday Night News"  from 1988 to 1995. "He was...
WASHINGTON, DC
11Alive

Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above if from Friday when the 'Peace Bell' rang for former President Jimmy Carter's 98th birthday. Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.
PLAINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
POTUS
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Art Buchwald
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Hubert Humphrey
Person
Robert Mcnamara
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Gerald Ford
Salon

New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him. According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump told aides he’d ‘never’ leave White House after 2020 loss, new book claims

Donald Trump was apparently so convinced of his false claims and conspiracies about the 2020 election that he considered the possibility of refusing to leave the building when his presidency ended, according to stunning new reporting by a New York Times reporter.The Times’s Maggie Haberman revealed the factoid to CNN’s New Day, as part of a promotional tour for her upcoming book Confidence Man, her most expansive look yet at Donald Trump and the end of his term in office.The former president insisted during an inteview in the fall of 2020 that he would indeed leave the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbook#Ne White House#Barbecue#The Lbj Ranch#Texans
Business Insider

Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book

Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Recipes
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 US Presidents Who Were Generals

History is full of examples of generals who became the leaders of nations. Simón Bolívar, called The Liberator, led successful campaigns against Spanish rule in what would become Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, and Bolivia, before becoming their overall president. Napoleon Bonaparte became emperor of France after subjugating most of Europe. Germany turned to aging […]
POTUS
Hdogar

What is the History of America's Silent President?

As a matter of tabloid scrutiny and criticism, the presidential history of the United States has always received a great deal of attention. However, not every president has had the same graph of history. While many presidents today are known for their fiery remarks, there was once an almost unknown president.
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy