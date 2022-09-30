Read full article on original website
Jimmy Carter, oldest living president, turns 98 years old
Former President Jimmy Carter turned 98 years old on Saturday and remains the oldest living former president.
Bill Plante, legendary CBS News White House correspondent, has died at 84
William "Bill" Plante, one of the longest-serving White House broadcast journalists in history, died of respiratory failure on Wednesday, according to his family. The award-winning CBS correspondent was 84 years old and lived in Washington, D.C.Plante retired from CBS News as senior White House correspondent in 2016 after 52 years with the news division. He served four tours in Vietnam – with award-winning reporting on the fall of Saigon and Cambodia – covered the civil rights movement, all the presidential elections from 1968 to 2016, and was the anchor of the "CBS Sunday Night News" from 1988 to 1995. "He was...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above if from Friday when the 'Peace Bell' rang for former President Jimmy Carter's 98th birthday. Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.
Mike Pence's former chief of staff said it's 'absurd' that Donald Trump thinks he can declassify documents by 'thinking about it'
A former Mike Pence aide said it's "absurd" that Donald Trump claimed he can declassify documents with his mind. "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'It's declassified,'" Trump said earlier this week. Marc Short, former chief of staff to Pence, said it...
H.R. McMaster was so worried Rudy Giuliani was a foreign agent that he made sure he was in the Oval Office whenever Giuliani visited, book says
McMaster, Trump's one-time national security advisor, was deeply concerned that Giuliani was an "influence agent" for Turkey or other foreign interests, the book said.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says
A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him. According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the...
Trump insisted he would stay in White House after loss: book
A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reportedly reveals former President Trump told aides following the 2020 presidential election that he would remain in the White House after President Biden’s inauguration. Haberman wrote that Trump seemed to recognize he had lost to Biden immediately following the...
Trump told aides he’d ‘never’ leave White House after 2020 loss, new book claims
Donald Trump was apparently so convinced of his false claims and conspiracies about the 2020 election that he considered the possibility of refusing to leave the building when his presidency ended, according to stunning new reporting by a New York Times reporter.The Times’s Maggie Haberman revealed the factoid to CNN’s New Day, as part of a promotional tour for her upcoming book Confidence Man, her most expansive look yet at Donald Trump and the end of his term in office.The former president insisted during an inteview in the fall of 2020 that he would indeed leave the White House...
As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
Trump claimed he took ‘nothing of great urgency’ from White House – months before Mar-a-Lago raid
Donald Trump claimed that he took “nothing of great urgency” when he left the White House – months before 11 boxes of classified documents were seized in the Mar-a-Lago raid. The former president sat down with The New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman in the summer of...
Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book
Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
Trump said making new secret 'rich friends' was the thing he liked best about the presidency, book says
Former President Donald Trump said that the "rich friends" he secretly made while in office had made his term in the White House worth it, according to new extracts from a book by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In extracts from the book, "Confidence Man," published in the Atlantic...
Larry Kudlow: We need to work hard to preserve freedom
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out the Democratic Party's leadership under President Joe Biden ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on Monday's "Kudlow."
Make the barbecue recipe served at LBJ's not-running-for-reelection party
Texan Lyndon B. Johnson celebrated the end of his presidential career with BBQ ribs.
Jimmy Carter: Man of the People
Jimmy Carter turns 98 on his birthday, Oct. 1. Readers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shared stories of where they met the former president over the years, through photos and their own words.
The 12 US Presidents Who Were Generals
History is full of examples of generals who became the leaders of nations. Simón Bolívar, called The Liberator, led successful campaigns against Spanish rule in what would become Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, and Bolivia, before becoming their overall president. Napoleon Bonaparte became emperor of France after subjugating most of Europe. Germany turned to aging […]
What is the History of America's Silent President?
As a matter of tabloid scrutiny and criticism, the presidential history of the United States has always received a great deal of attention. However, not every president has had the same graph of history. While many presidents today are known for their fiery remarks, there was once an almost unknown president.
