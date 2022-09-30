Read full article on original website
Drayton Sawyer
4d ago
Metalllica's best work was when Dave Mustaine wrote their music. Prove me wrong you Load freaks.
Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery
At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry files to block former bandmates from trademarking song titles
Steve Perry, who fronted American classic rock stalwarts Journey from 1977 to 1998 and sang on many of their most well-known hits, is attempting to stop his former bandmates from owning trademarks to the names of some of the band’s biggest songs. As Billboard reports, Journey’s two biggest mainstays...
Ringo Starr Threw a Biting Comeback at Paul McCartney During a Dinner With Dave Grohl
Ringo Starr has a reputation for his affability. He once didn't hold back after Paul McCartney teased him at a dinner, however.
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
Miley Cyrus Shares Voicemail From Taylor Hawkins Telling Her to Cover Def Leppard’s ‘Photograph’
One of the highlights of Tuesday's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was when Miley Cyrus came out to join Def Leppard on a cover of the band's "Photograph." But this was no mere guest spot, as Cyrus revealed online that her covering "Photograph" was actually the idea of the late Foo Fighters drummer himself.
This AI generated music video for Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun is both mind-blowing and seriously creepy
An AI generator has created a music video based off of each lyric from Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun. These are the terrifying results...
Jimmy Page Said 1 Led Zeppelin Riff Took Fans Out of Their ‘Comfort Zone,’ and We Hear His Point
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page said one riff took listeners out of their comfort zone, and we can hear his point.
The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart
Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old
Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan: ‘I know what real evil is… My past problems are minuscule now compared with the path my wife and I are on’
“That’s always a loaded question,” replies Shawn Crahan. As clown, percussionist and creative engine of Slipknot, Crahan is familiar with loaded questions. With their 1999 debut, the heavy metal band unexpectedly punctured the mainstream. Their skull-splitting sound and spine-chilling masks attracted fans en masse, intense scrutiny in tow. “My hardcore fans are gonna hate me for what I say.”Slipknot are on the way to Nashville and Crahan is calling from his tour bus, which is currently churning along somewhere in Texas while he does some on-the-road promo for their new album The End So Far. “Well, not hate me, but...
Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask
Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
Nick Oliveri says former Kyuss members should be able to tour under band name
Kyuss bassist Nick Oliveri has said that he wishes he and his former bandmates could tour under their previous band name. In 2012, Josh Homme filed a lawsuit against Kyuss Lives! – the reunited incarnation of the singer’s pre-Queens Of The Stone Age band – accusing them of “trademark infringement, misrepresentation [and] false designation”.
