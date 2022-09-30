ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drayton Sawyer
4d ago

Metalllica's best work was when Dave Mustaine wrote their music. Prove me wrong you Load freaks.

TheDailyBeast

Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery

At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
David Ellefson
Dave Mustaine
James Hetfield
Metallica
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart

Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
NME

Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Q 105.7

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
The Independent

Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan: ‘I know what real evil is… My past problems are minuscule now compared with the path my wife and I are on’

“That’s always a loaded question,” replies Shawn Crahan. As clown, percussionist and creative engine of Slipknot, Crahan is familiar with loaded questions. With their 1999 debut, the heavy metal band unexpectedly punctured the mainstream. Their skull-splitting sound and spine-chilling masks attracted fans en masse, intense scrutiny in tow. “My hardcore fans are gonna hate me for what I say.”Slipknot are on the way to Nashville and Crahan is calling from his tour bus, which is currently churning along somewhere in Texas while he does some on-the-road promo for their new album The End So Far. “Well, not hate me, but...
NME

Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask

Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
NME

Nick Oliveri says former Kyuss members should be able to tour under band name

Kyuss bassist Nick Oliveri has said that he wishes he and his former bandmates could tour under their previous band name. In 2012, Josh Homme filed a lawsuit against Kyuss Lives! – the reunited incarnation of the singer’s pre-Queens Of The Stone Age band – accusing them of “trademark infringement, misrepresentation [and] false designation”.
