Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Balloon Fiesta 50th anniversary creates souvenir frenzy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta collectibles like pins and posters are popular every year, but the excitement is ramped up even more for anything commemorating the 50th anniversary. “This year, we really wanted to bring a lot of different stuff, so we wanted to do a big celebration with the 50th, obviously,” said Balloon Fiesta […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park

After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to keep balloons on the ground Monday. “There will be no Balloon Fiesta flights today and (the) competition is canceled,” a post on the event’s Facebook page...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloons take to the sky on day 4 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the fourth day of the Balloon Fiesta. The green flag is up and balloons are set to launch. Balloon Fiesta officials say competition flying will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, widespread showers and storms are expected across the state, mainly along the west of the central mountain chain. Heavy rainfall […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Cloudy Mass Ascension on Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the morning of the second day of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta the yellow flag was raised. Then the 50th Albuquerque International Fiesta Balloon started to fill with air and the flag switched to green. The balloons then began to fill the Albuquerque sky.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Next Avenue

A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation

Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with re-enactment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday morning marks the start of the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but first organizers wanted to commemorate how it all started. Friday Morning, Balloon Fiesta held a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots took part in a reenactment of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
justpene50

The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Starbucks worker speaks out after location unionizes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starbucks calls their employees “partners,” but workers like Jacob Sherwood don’t feel as if they’re treated as partners. “I think its really needed in this company to actually have the people who make all the profits actually have a voice in how the company operates, especially with policies and corporate policies that affect the workers,” said Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch. The student told officers […]
SANTA FE, NM

