The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Balloon Fiesta 50th anniversary creates souvenir frenzy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta collectibles like pins and posters are popular every year, but the excitement is ramped up even more for anything commemorating the 50th anniversary. “This year, we really wanted to bring a lot of different stuff, so we wanted to do a big celebration with the 50th, obviously,” said Balloon Fiesta […]
rrobserver.com
No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park
After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to keep balloons on the ground Monday. “There will be no Balloon Fiesta flights today and (the) competition is canceled,” a post on the event’s Facebook page...
Balloons take to the sky on day 4 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the fourth day of the Balloon Fiesta. The green flag is up and balloons are set to launch. Balloon Fiesta officials say competition flying will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, widespread showers and storms are expected across the state, mainly along the west of the central mountain chain. Heavy rainfall […]
2022 American Indian Arts Festival featured at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
The organizer of Sunday's art festival said Balloon Fiesta brought in some big crowds.
Remote control balloon pilots practice for world record attempt
Like regular hot air balloons, heat makes the RC balloons rise, and they go down as they cool down.
PHOTOS: Cloudy Mass Ascension on Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the morning of the second day of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta the yellow flag was raised. Then the 50th Albuquerque International Fiesta Balloon started to fill with air and the flag switched to green. The balloons then began to fill the Albuquerque sky.
Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 3
Visit this story for daily details for Balloon Fiesta 2022!
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
Next Avenue
A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation
Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
KOAT 7
Target 7 gets results: Albuquerque business owner receives violation notice for homeless on sidewalk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Investing in your business is something many business owners believe in. “They are about $30 a sign. So, it's not a lot of money, but there is some expense there,” said Robert Costa. Costa, however, didn't think he'd have to invest in this sort of...
pinonpost.com
Santa Fe’s The Bull Ring restaurant sold due to Dems’ anti-business liquor law, MLG lockdowns
After owning the famed Santa Fe restaurant, The Bull Ring, for 41 years, its owner, Harry Georgeades sold the establishment to a local business group headed by Santa Fe restauranteur Clint Singley, citing the Legislature’s law that “devalued” its liquor license. The changing of ownership is ironic...
50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with re-enactment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday morning marks the start of the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but first organizers wanted to commemorate how it all started. Friday Morning, Balloon Fiesta held a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots took part in a reenactment of the […]
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Starbucks worker speaks out after location unionizes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starbucks calls their employees “partners,” but workers like Jacob Sherwood don’t feel as if they’re treated as partners. “I think its really needed in this company to actually have the people who make all the profits actually have a voice in how the company operates, especially with policies and corporate policies that affect the workers,” said Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista.
Yellow flag raised, evening glow event canceled
Visit this story for daily details for Balloon Fiesta 2022!
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The Rio Rancho Events Center In New Mexico
Later this year on Saturday, December 3rd, Lil Wayne is putting on a live concert in Rio Rancho. Tunechi, Kid Ink, Jacquees, Ice Spice, J.I., and more music artists are set to perform live at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico. If you wish to attend this Paragon...
KRQE News 13
Film screening celebrates 50 years since publication of ‘Bless Me Ultima’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, there was a celebration for the 50th anniversary of the iconic novel “Bless Me Ultima.” The novel, by late New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya, is considered one of the most influential works of Chicano literature. Friday the National Hispanic Cultural Center...
Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch. The student told officers […]
