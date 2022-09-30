Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Santa takes to the road at the 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run
The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes hosted their 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 2. The bikers gathered at Wal-Mart in Branson West to begin their trek, with Santa leading the way, to the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, where they dropped off toys. The toys will be given out to needing families in Stone County for the holidays.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Barn quilting class hosted in Stone County
A Barn Quilting Class is being offered in Blue Eye in the hopes to create a barn quilt trail. The Stone County University of Missouri Extension is offering a barn quilt class. The class will take place on Oct. 15, at the Blue Eye Community Center, located at 138 State Hwy EE in Blue Eye.
KYTV
Harrison, Ark., city leaders award $100,000 grants to 2 manufacturers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison City Council awarded economic development grants for Pace Industries and North Arkansas College (NAC). City leaders awarded each $100,000 for manufacturing equipment and job creation. The city announced that $325,000 in grants were available in July, coming from the “quarter of a quarter-cent” sales tax approved by voters inside the Creekside Community Center project.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another large fire that broke out behind the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Officials with the Willard Fire Department say they got the call at around 4:30 p.m. for a large fire behind the Humane Society. When they got to the scene, they found a boat on fire.
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
sgfcitizen.org
Developer will demolish University Heights house this week, heavy equipment moves in
A request made by developers to demolish the large white house diagonally across from Mercy Hospital was approved by the city’s Building and Development Services staff over the weekend, according to online records. The colonial-style home — 1755 S. National Ave. — is 92 years old and has been...
sgfcitizen.org
Ready for a COVID booster? Here are places you can (and can’t) get one in Springfield
If you call the CoxHealth clinic in Springfield to ask for one of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, you will be directed to a pharmacy. As with pediatric doses of the vaccine, storage issues are part of the decision-making process. “With the recent approval of the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, storage...
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Cathy Stepp hired as Branson City Administrator
The city of Branson has announced Cathy Stepp as the new City Administrator. Stepp will replace Stan Dobbins, who was removed from the position in April. “Cathy has volunteered on our planning and zoning commission for the last year and a half,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said. “Not only does she have the technical skills to run a city, I believe what separates Cathy from a lot is her character and her mindset. In addition to having the technical skills to run a city, she brings the character, integrity, and the spirit of our Board of Aldermen, continuing our transparency, our opening, and our caring for our employees.”
Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
KYTV
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
bransontrilakesnews.com
17th Annual SSCFPD Firefighters Chili Cook-Off brings the community together
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary hosted the 17th Annual SSCFPD Firefighters Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Reeds Spring High School. The event showcased over 30 chilis for the community to taste and vote on their favorite. The winners of the chili cook-off were:. 1st...
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
KTLO
Deadline for property taxes fast approaching
The deadline is fast approaching to pay your 2021 Baxter County personal property and real estate taxes. Payments are due by October 17, and can be paid in person, by mail, or the Collector’s drop box 8 East 7th Street in Mountain Home; by phone at 870-425-8300; online at baxtercounty.org or by using the QR code located at the top the tax statement. Processing fees will apply for both online payments and using the QR code.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Monarch butterflies stop in Branson on their migration
The Veterans Memorial Garden welcomed visitors making their way to their winter home in Mexico. The Monarch Butterflies, who migrate each year from Canada and the United States to Mexico, have stopped at the garden’s Monarch Butterfly Waystation for a layover. Garden Administrator Jana Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News...
After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
KYTV
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are preparing for a large influx of traffic around the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Arena throughout the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it was estimated that 12,000 cars were in the...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s. Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks. Investigators say one...
