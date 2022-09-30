ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Santa takes to the road at the 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run

The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes hosted their 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 2. The bikers gathered at Wal-Mart in Branson West to begin their trek, with Santa leading the way, to the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, where they dropped off toys. The toys will be given out to needing families in Stone County for the holidays.
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Barn quilting class hosted in Stone County

A Barn Quilting Class is being offered in Blue Eye in the hopes to create a barn quilt trail. The Stone County University of Missouri Extension is offering a barn quilt class. The class will take place on Oct. 15, at the Blue Eye Community Center, located at 138 State Hwy EE in Blue Eye.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Harrison, Ark., city leaders award $100,000 grants to 2 manufacturers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison City Council awarded economic development grants for Pace Industries and North Arkansas College (NAC). City leaders awarded each $100,000 for manufacturing equipment and job creation. The city announced that $325,000 in grants were available in July, coming from the “quarter of a quarter-cent” sales tax approved by voters inside the Creekside Community Center project.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Burn ban issued for 3 area counties

A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
SALESVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Interstate crash ends with injury, closure

UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
STRAFFORD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Cathy Stepp hired as Branson City Administrator

The city of Branson has announced Cathy Stepp as the new City Administrator. Stepp will replace Stan Dobbins, who was removed from the position in April. “Cathy has volunteered on our planning and zoning commission for the last year and a half,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said. “Not only does she have the technical skills to run a city, I believe what separates Cathy from a lot is her character and her mindset. In addition to having the technical skills to run a city, she brings the character, integrity, and the spirit of our Board of Aldermen, continuing our transparency, our opening, and our caring for our employees.”
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
KYTV

Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County

A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Deadline for property taxes fast approaching

The deadline is fast approaching to pay your 2021 Baxter County personal property and real estate taxes. Payments are due by October 17, and can be paid in person, by mail, or the Collector’s drop box 8 East 7th Street in Mountain Home; by phone at 870-425-8300; online at baxtercounty.org or by using the QR code located at the top the tax statement. Processing fees will apply for both online payments and using the QR code.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Monarch butterflies stop in Branson on their migration

The Veterans Memorial Garden welcomed visitors making their way to their winter home in Mexico. The Monarch Butterflies, who migrate each year from Canada and the United States to Mexico, have stopped at the garden’s Monarch Butterfly Waystation for a layover. Garden Administrator Jana Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s. Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks. Investigators say one...

