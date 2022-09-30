The city of Branson has announced Cathy Stepp as the new City Administrator. Stepp will replace Stan Dobbins, who was removed from the position in April. “Cathy has volunteered on our planning and zoning commission for the last year and a half,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said. “Not only does she have the technical skills to run a city, I believe what separates Cathy from a lot is her character and her mindset. In addition to having the technical skills to run a city, she brings the character, integrity, and the spirit of our Board of Aldermen, continuing our transparency, our opening, and our caring for our employees.”

1 DAY AGO