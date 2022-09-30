ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

Lockdown lifted after ‘potential threat’ to Douglas County High School

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I70aM_0iGx4mQ100

Douglas County High was placed on lockdown Friday after officials identified a “potential threat” at the school.

Police have since captured and removed a suspect from the surrounding neighborhood.

Administrators said they were able to lock the school down immediately using a crisis alert technology system.

“There was never any danger to students or staff due to the quick actions of school administrators and the Douglas County School System Police Department,” police said.

WSB’s NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared students were leaving the school and able to walk around freely.

All classes and after school activities will resume this afternoon. Parents who want to check their children out have the option of a modified dismissal.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested or if the person who was “captured” was a student.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Citizen Online

Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School

All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood, police said. On Oct. 1, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Douglas County, GA
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, GA
Education
County
Douglas County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 26 — Oct. 3, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Keisha Diane Andrews, 44, Old...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cox Media Group
The Citizen Online

DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette

It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
11Alive

1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. This is...
CLARKSTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying alleged thief

Law enforcement is seeking the help of the public in identifying a woman who allegedly stole more than $1,000 from a Dollar General store in Newnan on Friday, Sept. 23. Coweta County deputies say that an unidentified Black woman presented a Green Dot card from the store for purchase to a cashier at a Dollar General store at 575 Pine Road in Newnan at about 7 p.m. According to a written statement from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, she asked the cashier to fund the card, but the debit/credit card she presented was declined.
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
96K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy