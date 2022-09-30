Lockdown lifted after ‘potential threat’ to Douglas County High School

Douglas County High was placed on lockdown Friday after officials identified a “potential threat” at the school.

Police have since captured and removed a suspect from the surrounding neighborhood.

Administrators said they were able to lock the school down immediately using a crisis alert technology system.

“There was never any danger to students or staff due to the quick actions of school administrators and the Douglas County School System Police Department,” police said.

WSB’s NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared students were leaving the school and able to walk around freely.

All classes and after school activities will resume this afternoon. Parents who want to check their children out have the option of a modified dismissal.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested or if the person who was “captured” was a student.

©2022 Cox Media Group