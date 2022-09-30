Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella Cressman
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Balloon Fiesta day 2 starts late after weather keeps crowd waiting
While the morning didn't go exactly as planned, people made the best of it.
Yellow flag raised, evening glow event canceled
Visit this story for daily details for Balloon Fiesta 2022!
PHOTOS: Cloudy Mass Ascension on Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the morning of the second day of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta the yellow flag was raised. Then the 50th Albuquerque International Fiesta Balloon started to fill with air and the flag switched to green. The balloons then began to fill the Albuquerque sky.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From 2022 Fall Arts And Crafts Fair Saturday
The Los Alamos Arts Council 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Fair boasted new vendors and crowds of shoppers Saturday on the lawn behind Fuller Lodge. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. The Shrum Shop is ready for Halloween. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Holly Stults of Santa Fe displays her jewelry....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kclibrary.org
Merchants of the Santa Fe Trail
From 1821 until the 1880s, the Santa Fe Trail was a thoroughfare for pioneers, merchants, and military personnel traveling from Independence or Kansas City, Missouri, to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Historian Joy Poole examines the stories of three of those journeyers, all merchants. Charles Trumbull Hayden was a freighter who...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
Santa Fe Indian Market continues Sunday
The event is entering its second, and final, day on Sunday.
Traffic backups at Balloon Fiesta cause hour long wait to get in the gate
Many call the lengthy backups as ‘pure chaos.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remote control balloon pilots practice for world record attempt
Like regular hot air balloons, heat makes the RC balloons rise, and they go down as they cool down.
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Balloon Fiesta celebrations land at multiple local breweries and taprooms
As any Albuquerque resident knows, the first week of October belongs to the Balloon Fiesta. The morning skyline is dotted with those familiar (and some not-so-familiar) floating shapes, balloon-themed merchandise dominates the shelves of every corner store and coffee shop in town, and the tourists, well, they are everywhere. Whether...
Sights and Sounds: Food Truck Fridays
Albuquerque (KRQE) — Food trucks crowd Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque every Friday of September and October between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to the variety of food available at the venue, the public also gets to enjoy live entertainment with local music bands showing up and showing off! Food Truck Fridays is […]
KRQE News 13
Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
Showers and storms push into northwest NM
The moisture continues climbing for most of New Mexico this evening ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and storms are currently building over the higher terrain of western NM, near Grants. Some locally heavy rain is falling there tonight, but will also develop near the Four Corners...
PHOTOS: Gorgeous weather kicks off 50th Balloon Fiesta
Take a look at photos taken during the first day of the nine-day event!
KRQE News 13
Film screening celebrates 50 years since publication of ‘Bless Me Ultima’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, there was a celebration for the 50th anniversary of the iconic novel “Bless Me Ultima.” The novel, by late New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya, is considered one of the most influential works of Chicano literature. Friday the National Hispanic Cultural Center...
rrobserver.com
(Gallery) Balloon lands next to Iris Rd., collapses into roadway
It was an anxious morning for at least one balloon team early Friday. They were very, very busy, wrestling with getting their partially deflated balloon out of the road at about 9 a.m. The balloon apparently landed next to Iris Rd. NE in Rio Rancho, and then collapsed onto the...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Brew Fest returns for its 11th year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On hold in 2020 and 2021, New Mexico Brew Fest makes a huge return this year for its 11th annual event this weekend. It’s an event full of music, food, and of course, beer. Established in 2010, the New Mexico Brew Fest has grown...
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
Comments / 1