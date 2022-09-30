ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Cloudy Mass Ascension on Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the morning of the second day of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta the yellow flag was raised. Then the 50th Albuquerque International Fiesta Balloon started to fill with air and the flag switched to green. The balloons then began to fill the Albuquerque sky.
ladailypost.com

Scenes From 2022 Fall Arts And Crafts Fair Saturday

The Los Alamos Arts Council 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Fair boasted new vendors and crowds of shoppers Saturday on the lawn behind Fuller Lodge. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. The Shrum Shop is ready for Halloween. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Holly Stults of Santa Fe displays her jewelry....
kclibrary.org

Merchants of the Santa Fe Trail

From 1821 until the 1880s, the Santa Fe Trail was a thoroughfare for pioneers, merchants, and military personnel traveling from Independence or Kansas City, Missouri, to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Historian Joy Poole examines the stories of three of those journeyers, all merchants. Charles Trumbull Hayden was a freighter who...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Balloon Fiesta celebrations land at multiple local breweries and taprooms

As any Albuquerque resident knows, the first week of October belongs to the Balloon Fiesta. The morning skyline is dotted with those familiar (and some not-so-familiar) floating shapes, balloon-themed merchandise dominates the shelves of every corner store and coffee shop in town, and the tourists, well, they are everywhere. Whether...
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: Food Truck Fridays

Albuquerque (KRQE) — Food trucks crowd Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque every Friday of September and October between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to the variety of food available at the venue, the public also gets to enjoy live entertainment with local music bands showing up and showing off! Food Truck Fridays is […]
KRQE News 13

Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
KRQE News 13

Showers and storms push into northwest NM

The moisture continues climbing for most of New Mexico this evening ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and storms are currently building over the higher terrain of western NM, near Grants. Some locally heavy rain is falling there tonight, but will also develop near the Four Corners...
rrobserver.com

(Gallery) Balloon lands next to Iris Rd., collapses into roadway

It was an anxious morning for at least one balloon team early Friday. They were very, very busy, wrestling with getting their partially deflated balloon out of the road at about 9 a.m. The balloon apparently landed next to Iris Rd. NE in Rio Rancho, and then collapsed onto the...
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
KRQE News 13

Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Brew Fest returns for its 11th year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On hold in 2020 and 2021, New Mexico Brew Fest makes a huge return this year for its 11th annual event this weekend. It’s an event full of music, food, and of course, beer. Established in 2010, the New Mexico Brew Fest has grown...
