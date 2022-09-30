ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On September 30, Warren County Sheriff’s arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.

Johnothon, T. Randolph, 45 of Queensbury, Paul A. Capone, 55 of Queensbury, and Elizabeth N. Lloyd, 41 of Glens Falls, all were arrested on September 30 for selling narcotics. Undercover police were able to purchase fentanyl from Randolph and Lloyd on multiple occasions. Undercover police were able to buy fentanyl and crack cocaine from Capone on two occasions.

Charges for all individuals

  • Two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Randolph was later transported to Warren County Court for arraignment, where he was released on his own recognizance. Capone was transported to Warren County Court for arraignment, where he was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility with bail set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, and $100,000 unsecured bond. Lloyd was transported to Warren County Court for arraignment, where she was released on her own recognizance.

