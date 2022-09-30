Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Friday Night Lights Week 6
The Forsyth Panthers faced off against the Diamond Wildcats for their Homecoming game. The Panthers took an early lead but did not hang on to it. The Wildcats took the lead throughout the first half, but the Panthers came back with determination as the second half began. The Panthers trailed...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister Tigers fall to Logan-Rogersville in homecoming game
The Hollister Tigers varsity football team lost their home conference game against the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 30, by a score of 35-13. Hollister will face off against the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers on the road next Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The community of Forsyth celebrates Homecoming 2022
The Forsyth Panthers celebrated their homecoming with festivities taking place throughout the week, including a parade and events each day within the school district. The parade took place on Thursday, Sept. 29, followed by a pep rally at the High School. During halftime at Friday night’s game against Diamond, the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson High School debuts Esports teams
Branson High School has a room pulsing with red LED lights, the flicker of computer screens, the rapid clicking of keys, and the adrenaline rush of competition. The school has begun official competition for the Branson High School Esports teams. The program was approved in January, tested in the Spring 2022 semester as a pilot program, before becoming an official competitive squad in the 2022-2023 school year.
Traffic disrupts many attending Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge
BRANSON, Mo.- Night one of the Garth Brooks concerts brought a headache for many fans, as they waited hours in traffic. Fans say they were at a stand-still from Ridgedale, all the way to Hollister on Highway 86. Headlights shine on Highway 86 as state troopers direct traffic. Getting out to the arena most had […]
koamnewsnow.com
Neosho gets homecoming win over Branson
NEOSHO, Mo – (WATCH) Neosho tops Branson on homecoming night 50-31. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at football game
MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahoma school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Miami Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out; Shooting at McLain High School, Tulsa Police say one dead “First, I would like to express my...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Colton Cooper honored by City of Branson
The city of Branson has honored one of the next generation of Branson entertainers for his quick thinking in helping save a kidnapped man. Colton Cooper was given the city’s “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award for his efforts in August to help save a 19-year-old autistic man who had been reported missing.
KTLO
Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County
A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
bransontrilakesnews.com
SMAC to host Pumpkin Extravaganza with Julie Zetina
Southern Missouri Arts Connection is hosting a Pumpkin Extravaganza workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 until 9 p.m. in the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. The event offers a pumpkin-glazing workshop and is designed to offer an opportunity for adults to work alongside their...
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes
BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister celebrates 2022 homecoming
Hollister High School celebrated homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, with festivities taking place throughout the week including parades and events each day within the school district. Friday night’s coronation resulted in Neka Holmes and Grant Jones being named the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce,...
Lamar man is killed in early morning car accident
LAMAR, Mo.- A Lamar man involved in a car crash has died while two other passengers sustained injuries following a crash early Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Benjamin Harrington, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with two teenage passengers around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. Harrington was going eastbound on […]
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
Neosho residents welcome the fall months with annual festival
Neosho's Fall Festival began today and locals are soaking in the festivities.
