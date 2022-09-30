ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Mysterious Iowa Murder the Subject of New Movie

It's been nearly a decade since an Iowa woman went missing. Now, audiences will be revisiting the case when the movie about the tragic death of Cari Lea Farver premieres this month. November 13th, 2012 was the last day that the 37 year old Macedonia native was seen alive. Farver's...
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
Guy Fieri
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha

Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
OMAHA, NE
People

6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” police wrote in a statement Six people in their twenties died following a "devastating overnight crash" in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to police. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a 911 call around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday alerting them to the crash, police said in a news release. They received the alert from one of the victim's iPhones, which sent over an automatic recording indicating that "the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Wild Nebraska News

Few college football programs, if any, have had lower lows than Nebraska this season. The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim coach Mickey Joseph era. Saturday night,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
OMAHA, NE
Rooted Expeditions

Who was the Villisca Axe murderer? The inside story.

The Villisca Axe Murders house.All Thats Interesting. Today's location may look just like any other old house. But this home has a very dark and graphic history to it. Eight people were found dead inside this home. Each one was brutally beaten with an axe. With few suspects at hand, this case has never been solved. Today we are going to look at this home and the history I dug up on this place. Due to graphic detail, reader discretion is advised.
VILLISCA, IA
WOWT

Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

