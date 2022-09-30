Read full article on original website
Chef and TV show host Guy Fieri opening Council Bluffs restaurant
Those visiting Council Bluffs' Harrah's Hotel and Casino and outdoor concert venue Stir Cove will soon have a one-way ticket to Flavortown once Guy Fieri's new restaurant opens there next spring.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Mysterious Iowa Murder the Subject of New Movie
It's been nearly a decade since an Iowa woman went missing. Now, audiences will be revisiting the case when the movie about the tragic death of Cari Lea Farver premieres this month. November 13th, 2012 was the last day that the 37 year old Macedonia native was seen alive. Farver's...
Cass County Restaurant is a Finalist for 2022 Best Breaded Pork Loin
(Des Moines) The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is kicking off National Pork Month by revealing the five Iowa restaurants vying for this year’s top award. According to the press release from the IPPA, this contest has been drawing the attention of connoisseurs near and far. The Mainstreet Bar...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
KETV.com
'She made everybody feel like family': Coworkers remember woman killed in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Friends and co-workers mourn the loss of a young mother killed in her home last week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Cole forced his way into 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor's home. They say there was a fight, Cole shot Tabor, then himself. They both...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha
Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'
“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” police wrote in a statement Six people in their twenties died following a "devastating overnight crash" in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to police. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a 911 call around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday alerting them to the crash, police said in a news release. They received the alert from one of the victim's iPhones, which sent over an automatic recording indicating that "the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not...
College Football World Shocked By Wild Nebraska News
Few college football programs, if any, have had lower lows than Nebraska this season. The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim coach Mickey Joseph era. Saturday night,...
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
North Platte Telegraph
Report: Former Nebraska center Mark Pelini — nephew of Bo — dies in car crash
LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — died Sunday night as a result of a car accident in Indiana, according to a report. ABC 57 reported the news. Pelini, 31, was driving a 2017 white Ford SUV....
Who was the Villisca Axe murderer? The inside story.
The Villisca Axe Murders house.All Thats Interesting. Today's location may look just like any other old house. But this home has a very dark and graphic history to it. Eight people were found dead inside this home. Each one was brutally beaten with an axe. With few suspects at hand, this case has never been solved. Today we are going to look at this home and the history I dug up on this place. Due to graphic detail, reader discretion is advised.
Video: Big Ten Football Player 'Kicked Out' For Throwing A Punch
A Big Ten football player has been ejected from a Saturday night game for throwing a punch. Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, the team's starting left tackle, has been "kicked out" of tonight's Indiana game for allegedly throwing a punch. Interim coach Mickey Joseph was first to meet Corcoran as...
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
WOWT
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss on the Road to Nebraska
Indiana drops its second road game of the season to Nebraska, who won 35-21 on Saturday night. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen addresses the loss in a post game press conference. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire interview.
