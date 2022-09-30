Read full article on original website
8 people being assisted by the Red Cross following fire in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire early Tuesday morning. Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue. A fire started in the attic of a house, according to investigators. Firefighters...
Erie County Auto Bureau in Depew closing for renovations
DEPEW, N.Y. — A car bureau in Depew is closing for renovations. On Monday, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns announced that Erie County Auto Bureau in the George Urban Plaza at 2122 George Urban Blvd is closing Wednesday, Oct. 5 and will reopen by the end of the year.
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
buffalorising.com
On the Market: Stunner at 1180 Amherst Street
A magnificent city estate is on the market with an impressive asking price. Ellen Warner with Gurney Becker & Bourne is listing 1180 Amherst Street with a $2.52 million asking price. The 8,225 sq.ft. home was built in 1930, has eight bedrooms, five full baths, and sits on a 1.3-acre lot west of Nichols School. Taxes are $19,918 per year.
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
Dipson Theatres closes at the Eastern Hills Mall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dipson Theatres has closed its doors at the Eastern Hills Mall. The entertainment company said the pandemic made it very challenging to compete with other theaters. Eastern Hills Mall said that location has been around since its original grand opening and Dipson said it's now more...
Police identify man killed in crash on Seneca Street near Elk Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 77-year-old Buffalo man, identified as Arthur Rush, died Monday afternoon after a crash. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Seneca Street near Elk Street. Buffalo Police accident investigators said a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Seneca when...
Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy hires executive director; plus two other leaders named
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy has hired Katie Campos as its first executive director, effective Oct. 31. Campos, who was hired following a national search, will be responsible for overseeing all park operations and building the organization in tandem with community partners and the City of Buffalo.
Restricted access on Knoche Road
Roadway to undergo several improvement projects over the next two weeks. Access to Knoche Road will be restricted while work is being done.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Applications now open for 'East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund'
The program is being administered by Preservation Buffalo Niagara and its goal is to help stabilize at-risk buildings for commercial use and redevelopment.
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
wnypapers.com
Travel advisory: Overnight lane reductions planned for Northbound Interstate 190 over Buffalo Avenue
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect overnight lane reductions on a portion of northbound Interstate 190 over Buffalo Avenue (State Route 384), in the City of Niagara Falls, to accommodate pavement work. At 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7, traffic will be reduced...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Absolute Best Places For Cookies in Western New York
People in Buffalo are OBSESSED WITH cookies right now. I said this earlier this morning on Clay and Company. Anyone who is not in on this hype of delicious warm (or chilled) cookies, does not get it. But, once you take a step into Crumbl on Niagara Falls Boulevard and order, you will get it. Where is the best place for cookies for your next party in Western New York?
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
