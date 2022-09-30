ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Chronicle

Yasmine Kaplan

Amazon has been delaying the opening of warehouses, canceling production of new warehouses and closing existing ones across the country more than ever before. As part of these changes, three stations in North Carolina — Greensboro, Enka Village and Durham — have been affected.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

A statement from GPSG's Director of Environment and Sustainability regarding Duke's Climate Commitment

On September 29th, Duke University announced their Climate Commitment, in which President Price pledged the entire university would devote all efforts and resources to combating climate change. Duke joins hundreds of universities in recognizing their environmental and social impacts upon the unceded Indigenous land of which they occupy, upon the students they serve, upon the communities with which they engage, and upon the nation as a whole. Devoting all Duke’s resources towards the climate crisis is a symbolic and bold challenge, one that I believe Duke can be well suited to if done correctly.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Film room: Analyzing Duke men's basketball Jacob Grandison

A new era of Duke men's basketball is on the horizon, and with it comes an almost entirely new roster. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes film on each of the Blue Devils' new signees and transfers for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Jaden Schutt, Mark Mitchell, Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II, Christian Reeves, Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor. Next, let’s take a look at Jacob Grandison:
DURHAM, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Chronicle

In ACC win against Virginia, Duke football showcased its transformation and newfound expectations

They did it. After 721 days, the Blue Devils have beaten an ACC opponent. Duke defeated Virginia Saturday night 38-17 at Wallace Wade Stadium. It was 60 minutes of offensive efficiency and defensive domination. The Blue Devils controlled every aspect of the game, pounding the Cavaliers' defense on the ground and disrupting Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s rhythm through the air. They tallied 26 first downs, 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke volleyball bounces back from loss to take dramatic win against Virginia

In an isolated system, entropy can never decrease. The Second Law of Thermodynamics tells us that the universe can only get more and more disordered. And as sophomore Nikki Underwood flung herself over the chairs on Duke’s bench to save a shanked ball, narrowly missing the water cooler and inducing sympathetic winces from the faces of fans, that age-old law proved true in a chaotic match.
DURHAM, NC
