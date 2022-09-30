Read full article on original website
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Chronicle
Yasmine Kaplan
Amazon has been delaying the opening of warehouses, canceling production of new warehouses and closing existing ones across the country more than ever before. As part of these changes, three stations in North Carolina — Greensboro, Enka Village and Durham — have been affected.
Chronicle
Durham might get a new tallest building. Here’s what it could mean for the city
Downtown Durham’s skyline may have a massive new addition. The Durham City Council heard a proposal for a new building called The James on Sept. 8. If approved, the building, which would be a 32-floor apartment complex, is slated to be the tallest in Durham. The project was developed...
Chronicle
A statement from GPSG’s Director of Environment and Sustainability regarding Duke’s Climate Commitment
On September 29th, Duke University announced their Climate Commitment, in which President Price pledged the entire university would devote all efforts and resources to combating climate change. Duke joins hundreds of universities in recognizing their environmental and social impacts upon the unceded Indigenous land of which they occupy, upon the students they serve, upon the communities with which they engage, and upon the nation as a whole. Devoting all Duke’s resources towards the climate crisis is a symbolic and bold challenge, one that I believe Duke can be well suited to if done correctly.
Chronicle
Film room: Analyzing Duke men's basketball Jacob Grandison
A new era of Duke men's basketball is on the horizon, and with it comes an almost entirely new roster. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes film on each of the Blue Devils' new signees and transfers for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Jaden Schutt, Mark Mitchell, Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II, Christian Reeves, Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor. Next, let’s take a look at Jacob Grandison:
Chronicle
In ACC win against Virginia, Duke football showcased its transformation and newfound expectations
They did it. After 721 days, the Blue Devils have beaten an ACC opponent. Duke defeated Virginia Saturday night 38-17 at Wallace Wade Stadium. It was 60 minutes of offensive efficiency and defensive domination. The Blue Devils controlled every aspect of the game, pounding the Cavaliers' defense on the ground and disrupting Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s rhythm through the air. They tallied 26 first downs, 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Football cruises past Virginia, men's soccer dethrones No. 1 Wake Forest on the road
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Football. For the first time since...
Chronicle
CAVALIERS CRUSHED: Duke football opens conference play with big home win against Virginia
It has been a stormy weekend in Durham, where the sound of shattering tree branches, whistling wind gusts and rumbles of thunder set a deafening chorus around campus and the cascade of rain cast a dull gray cloud over Duke’s famous gothic architecture. At Wallace Wade Stadium, however, an...
Chronicle
Duke volleyball bounces back from loss to take dramatic win against Virginia
In an isolated system, entropy can never decrease. The Second Law of Thermodynamics tells us that the universe can only get more and more disordered. And as sophomore Nikki Underwood flung herself over the chairs on Duke’s bench to save a shanked ball, narrowly missing the water cooler and inducing sympathetic winces from the faces of fans, that age-old law proved true in a chaotic match.
Chronicle
Extra point: Duke football defeats Virginia with elite defensive performance
Duke bounced back from a quality loss to Kansas last week with a commanding victory against Virginia Saturday in Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Zone takes a look at key stats and takeaways of the win, as well as what to expect next time:. Three key takeaways. 1. Riley Leonard...
Chronicle
No. 4 Duke men's soccer ends No. 1 Wake Forest's undefeated season on the road
The Roman Empire fell, the Titans were usurped and the Bastille was destroyed. All unconquerable things can be conquered, and on the first day of October, Wake Forest joined such indomitable ranks. Carrying a No. 1 ranking, a program-record 13-match home win streak and a perfect 9-0 start, the Demon...
