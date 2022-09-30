ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Mesa on October 9

By abc15.com staff
 4 days ago
MESA, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is expected to host a rally in Mesa, Arizona, on October 9.

The event, announced by the Save America PAC, is expected to be a campaign rally supporting Trump-backed Republican candidates for election.

The event is expected to begin at 1 p.m. on October 9 at Legacy Sports Park, with former President Trump taking the stage at 4 p.m.

Other speakers are expected to begin taking the stage at 1 p.m.

Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and other Trump-supported political candidates are expected to be guests at the event.

General admission tickets can be reserved online here.

Comments / 10

Dan Duran
3d ago

It will be the best time to shop at Walmart, all the trash will be at the Cult Rally

Reply(1)
5
Edward
3d ago

Those of us with common sense in AZ voted for you, Zuck bucks and the mules tipped the scales. Try again in 2024

Reply
4
