Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Mesa on October 9

MESA, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is expected to host a rally in Mesa, Arizona, on October 9.

The event, announced by the Save America PAC, is expected to be a campaign rally supporting Trump-backed Republican candidates for election.

The event is expected to begin at 1 p.m. on October 9 at Legacy Sports Park, with former President Trump taking the stage at 4 p.m.

Other speakers are expected to begin taking the stage at 1 p.m.

Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and other Trump-supported political candidates are expected to be guests at the event.

General admission tickets can be reserved online here.