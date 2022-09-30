ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey, WY

Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
No More Wild Horse Adoptions At Wheatland Corral Because Of Strangles Disease

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An extended outbreak of an equine disease commonly called “strangles” has shut down mustang adoptions at a Wheatland corral run by the federal Bureau of Land Management. But a Colorado wild horse advocate and photographer says she’s skeptical because...
WHEATLAND, WY
Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
HARTVILLE, WY

