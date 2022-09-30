Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Wild Horse Adoptions At Wheatland Corral Because Of Strangles Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An extended outbreak of an equine disease commonly called “strangles” has shut down mustang adoptions at a Wheatland corral run by the federal Bureau of Land Management. But a Colorado wild horse advocate and photographer says she’s skeptical because...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Boating restrictions in place at Keyhole, Glendo due to zebra mussel threat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Watercraft inspections at boat launches in Keyhole and Glendo state parks are the latest in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Wyoming waters, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Friday. As of Sept. 30, all boats must be launched either at...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Admits ‘Failure’ in Murder Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office admits it dropped the ball earlier this month by waiting a day to notify the public that an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect was on the loose. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
Comments / 0