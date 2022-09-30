ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 3

Related
fox13news.com

Those with damaged homes, businesses left figuring out how to rebuild, overcome risks after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - People who returned to damaged homes and businesses after Hurricane Ian are figuring out the best way to rebuild and how to overcome the risks. "In today's housing stock, the old stock doesn't fare very well. The new stock does very well in experiencing these devastating hurricanes," said Chuck Fowke of Homes by John C. Fowke in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Hurricanes
wild941.com

Tampa Safe From Major Storms Because Tocobaga Tribe Blessed Land

Tampa Bay has been able to avoided hurricanes for a long time and many people attribute that to a blessing that came from the Tocobaga Tribe. The last major hurricane that hit Tampa dates back to 1921 which had winds over 100 mph and 11-foot storm surge. So, why has Tampa been able to avoid being hit by a major hurricane for such a long time? Many say the Native Americans of the Tocobaga Tribe blessed the land keeping it safe from big storms.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
tampabeacon.com

New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban

CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian

OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Here Are Some Pics Of Ian’s Aftermath That I Took Driving Back North On I-75

Driving north on I-75 from Alligator Alley all the way up to the Tampa Bay area I got to see just a little bit of the storm damage after Hurricane Ian tore through. Most of the bigger damage was on the islands and close to the gulf, but you can still see the signs, and trees, and tractor trailers all blown around like toys, and how much water was still pouring from the land to the drainage culverts along the highway, it gives you a small sense of how bad it is where the storm hit.
ENVIRONMENT
fox13news.com

Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy