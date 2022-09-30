Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Truckload of supplies from Tampa Bay area heads to SWFL in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla. - With major cleanup efforts ahead in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, truckloads of supplies from the Tampa Bay area are heading south. Volunteers with humanitarian organizations Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope were at the Home Depot location in Brandon Monday picking up disaster relief kits. The...
fox13news.com
NHC: Two tropical disturbances in Atlantic not expected to follow Hurricane Ian's path
TAMPA, Fla. - While Floridians are still reeling from the devastation that Hurricane Ian brought, two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are brewing, but forecasters are reassuring that neither has the same forecast as the major storm and will likely avoid the Sunshine State. "I wouldn't be concerned about either...
fox13news.com
Those with damaged homes, businesses left figuring out how to rebuild, overcome risks after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - People who returned to damaged homes and businesses after Hurricane Ian are figuring out the best way to rebuild and how to overcome the risks. "In today's housing stock, the old stock doesn't fare very well. The new stock does very well in experiencing these devastating hurricanes," said Chuck Fowke of Homes by John C. Fowke in Tampa.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
fox13news.com
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Hispanic Heritage Woman of the Year
FOX 13 is honoring the Hispanic Heritage Woman of the Year. Her determination and dedication in the Tampa Bay community is what's right with Tampa Bay.
fox13news.com
After Hurricane Ian changes track, some in Bay Area feel mix of relief, guilt
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged. It left many in our area with a mix of feelings like...
wild941.com
Tampa Safe From Major Storms Because Tocobaga Tribe Blessed Land
Tampa Bay has been able to avoided hurricanes for a long time and many people attribute that to a blessing that came from the Tocobaga Tribe. The last major hurricane that hit Tampa dates back to 1921 which had winds over 100 mph and 11-foot storm surge. So, why has Tampa been able to avoid being hit by a major hurricane for such a long time? Many say the Native Americans of the Tocobaga Tribe blessed the land keeping it safe from big storms.
tampabeacon.com
New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban
CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
fox13news.com
Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian
OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
wfla.com
Are supernatural forces protecting Tampa Bay from hurricanes? Probably not
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay was bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as experts predicted, before the storm shifted and barreled through Lee County, leaving a path of destruction. Although there were tragically two deaths in the Sarasota area, and reports of damage and power outages...
Here Are Some Pics Of Ian’s Aftermath That I Took Driving Back North On I-75
Driving north on I-75 from Alligator Alley all the way up to the Tampa Bay area I got to see just a little bit of the storm damage after Hurricane Ian tore through. Most of the bigger damage was on the islands and close to the gulf, but you can still see the signs, and trees, and tractor trailers all blown around like toys, and how much water was still pouring from the land to the drainage culverts along the highway, it gives you a small sense of how bad it is where the storm hit.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian recovery: Death toll rises, rescues continue across Florida
Regret and relief in parts of Florida continued Monday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirms nearly 60 deaths related to Hurricane Ian. The number is steadily rising as search and rescue efforts continue around the state, including southwest Florida.
fox13news.com
Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
10NEWS
Florida's gas tax suspension kicks off | Here's what you need to know
FLORIDA, USA — Florida's gas tax suspension officially began on Saturday and will run through the entire month of October. Drivers can expect to save more than 25 centers per gallon on gas, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. As of the latest report from AAA, the state...
fox13news.com
Florida power companies' goal is to restore electricity by Sunday in areas where infrastructure isn't damaged
TAMPA, Fla. - About 43,000 men and women have been working around the clock to restore power to Floridians. So far, electricity has returned to 2 million people who lost during Hurricane Ian. Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said Monday the goal is to restore...
Southwest Florida counties could be without power for another week, FPL says
The CEO of Florida Power & Light gave estimated dates for power restoration at a press conference today.
