As each week passes, it becomes more and more challenging for New Jersey’s high school football teams to remain undefeated. Yet there are still 32 teams around the state that have that zero attached to the loss column. Next week there will likely be at least two - and probably more - that see their names removed from the list as Pascack Hills meets Cliffside Park and Hackettstown faces Newton in battles of unbeatens.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 HOURS AGO