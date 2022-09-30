ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NJ.com

Undefeated in October: Check out the 32 HS Football teams without a loss

As each week passes, it becomes more and more challenging for New Jersey’s high school football teams to remain undefeated. Yet there are still 32 teams around the state that have that zero attached to the loss column. Next week there will likely be at least two - and probably more - that see their names removed from the list as Pascack Hills meets Cliffside Park and Hackettstown faces Newton in battles of unbeatens.
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 3

The 2022 New Jersey high school football season is past its midway point and there have been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first time ever, public schools will have the opportunity to battle for a state crown.
See the Roxbury High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Roxbury High School’s band performed as the Roxbury Gaels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing this...
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast

Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
PhillyBite

Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers

- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
New Jersey needs stronger regulation of warehouses, now | Opinion

In the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a community of apes wakes up one morning to find a giant monolith has planted itself in their midst. It induces them to start clobbering their neighbors with bones, and evolutionary history changes. Year after year, New Jersey towns are waking up to something similar: gigantic warehouses in their midst.
Money talks: Why Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill didn’t join the Jets

Being with the New York Jets is an expensive lifestyle. More expensive, at least, than being with the Miami Dolphins. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This is according to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who says he didn’t join the Jets for financial reasons. The six-time Pro...
