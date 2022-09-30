Read full article on original website
Undefeated in October: Check out the 32 HS Football teams without a loss
As each week passes, it becomes more and more challenging for New Jersey’s high school football teams to remain undefeated. Yet there are still 32 teams around the state that have that zero attached to the loss column. Next week there will likely be at least two - and probably more - that see their names removed from the list as Pascack Hills meets Cliffside Park and Hackettstown faces Newton in battles of unbeatens.
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 3
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season is past its midway point and there have been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first time ever, public schools will have the opportunity to battle for a state crown.
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Oct. 4
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, OCT. 4. Note: These stats are from information submitted by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please ask your coach to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
No. 10 Rancocas Valley over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Nicole Everard scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Burlington Township in Mount Holly. Joanna Marlin also scored twice and set up a goal for Rancocas Valley, which won its third straight game and raised its record to 10-1-1.
Can’t-miss cross-country meets and what to watch for this week (Oct. 3-Oct. 8)
The cross-country season is rapidly approaching its halfway point, with county and conference championships just a few weeks away. This week features a couple solid meets, headlined by the Manhatthan College Invitational that will feature some of NJ’s best in addition to other top teams around the Northeast. With...
Winslow Township football’s defense made one touchdown stand vs. Ocean City
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
See the Roxbury High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Roxbury High School’s band performed as the Roxbury Gaels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing this...
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast
Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers
- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
New Jersey needs stronger regulation of warehouses, now | Opinion
In the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a community of apes wakes up one morning to find a giant monolith has planted itself in their midst. It induces them to start clobbering their neighbors with bones, and evolutionary history changes. Year after year, New Jersey towns are waking up to something similar: gigantic warehouses in their midst.
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
Money talks: Why Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill didn’t join the Jets
Being with the New York Jets is an expensive lifestyle. More expensive, at least, than being with the Miami Dolphins. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This is according to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who says he didn’t join the Jets for financial reasons. The six-time Pro...
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Steelers Hall of Famer agrees with benching Mitch Trubisky for N.J.’s Kenny Pickett
Rookie Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback. He will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Former Steelers head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher thinks turning to Pickett is the right move. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
NJ reports 1,335 COVID cases, 7 deaths as transmission rate continues to decline
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,335 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to decline from last week. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.01 on Tuesday, down from 1.16 on Thursday. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled...
