ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersville, PA

Pennridge tells teachers to remove crosses, flags, 'advocacy' stickers from desks

By James McGinnis, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aw55l_0iGx3UNC00

The Pennridge School Board has ordered all teachers to remove any crosses, flags, stickers, and any other symbols of “advocacy” from their desks beginning next week.

The school board will also now take a hands-on approach to the selection of all learning materials, along with giving the public a chance to object to anything chosen by teachers or librarians for instruction.

The two policies were adopted during a bitter board meeting on Sept. 27.

Some believe the policies are meant to silence LGBTQ students with the removal of Pride flags from classrooms. Others argued that teachers shouldn’t advocate for any group or cause.

Board members Joan Cullen, Megan Banis-Clemens, Christine Batycki, Jordan Blomgren, Ricki Chaikin and David Reiss voted in favor of both policies. Members Jonathan Russell and Ronald Wurz voted against those measures.

The split vote was a rare occurrence on the all-GOP school board.

Wurz has argued that the policy language is so vague that it will leave district employees uncertain in how to act on the job. “We are rushing ahead of on a policy that will have a chilling effect on our teachers,” he said, while also predicting "significant legal bills."

Yet, Banis-Clemens argued that all forms of advocacy would need to be removed from the classrooms because the district can't choose to restrict some and not others.

"Everyone can think of a flag that youwouldn’twant in your classroom," she said. "You can’t pick and choose."

The National Coalition Against Censorship and Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression issued a joint statement against the policies. The Pennsylvania ACLU has threatened a lawsuit.

Policy 321 states that employees can’t engage in any “areas of advocacy regarding their own personal beliefs including but not limited to religion, sexual orientation and gender identity, social, political and geopolitical matters” while on the clock.

All employees must “retain their personal views and remain neutral on advocacy-related matters during assigned work hours,” under the policy.

Under policy 109, the superintendent is responsible for the selection of all classroom and school library materials, including textbooks, multimedia, maps, software, and magazines. The school board will then vote to approve the superintendent’s choices during board meetings.

School materials must not contain “visual or visually implied depictions of sexual acts” unless for science and health instruction.

Before any purchases, the public must get a two-week period to review all materials, which are to be posted on the district’s website. District employees must also “periodically” conduct a “review and weeding” of materials. When possible, they should seek “more age-appropriate alternatives” to those materials.

The Sept. 27 meeting featured more than 45 minutes of public comment on school policies.

“I’m struck by the lack of thought of the impact that some of these policies will have on our community,” said Jane Kramer, of Sellersville and the mother of a Pennridge High School student.

Emily Smith, of East Rockhill, said members of the board were overreacting to wild conspiracy theories. “It’s the adults who have already been indoctrinated by ridiculous nonsense on the internet,” Smith said.

Yet, Ben Bridgewater, of Perkasie, said he supported the idea of banning all forms of advocacy from the classroom.

“When you give special treatment to one group of kids, all the others will feel that they are being ignored,” he said. “There will always be someone excluded.”

The policies on employee advocacy and learning materials weren't scheduled for approval during the Sept. 27 board member. Policies are typically read aloud at two public meetings before final approval by the board.

But that wasn't necessary, this time, said Cullen. "Each one of these policies has been discussed twice as much as we’ve discussed other policy."

Comments / 39

Steven Rago
3d ago

I remember a day, when school didn't start until after we stood, turned to the flag, placed our hand over our hearts, then together we said The Pledge Of Allegiance.

Reply(2)
23
Terence Poulton
3d ago

It’s about time something like this started to happen! When we were in school the only thing teachers advocated for was respect authority, respect each other and the rest was about education.

Reply(1)
7
Dmat
3d ago

Wonder when they'll start telling teachers they can't wear a cross around their neck in class. But hey, if you worship Satan or pray from the Koran then that's ok!!

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Sellersville, PA
City
East Rockhill Township, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Protesters at Pa. House panel’s hearing on Philly crime were ‘circus animals,’ its chair says

Even as a “mother was describing the pain of searing loss after the murder of her son to this committee, at the same time, supporters of the status quo were literally holding a circus outside of the building,” the panel’s chairperson, Rep. John Lawrence, R-Chester, said Friday of the select committee’s first hearing on Sept. 29 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quad

No Pride on Gay Street

You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Central Bucks begins a “gender identification procedure”

Administrators at two Central Bucks School District schools have instructed teachers not to recognize a student’s request to be called a different name than is listed in the district’s database without a parent’s approval. Following a district “directive,” educators at Central Bucks West High School and Lenape...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District

“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Desks#The School Board
CBS Philly

"Gender identification procedure" puts CB West HS students' safety at risk, teachers say

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Teachers say confusion over a new "gender identification procedure" at Central Bucks West High School puts students' safety at risk and creates an environment of fear. CBS Philadelphia spoke with two teachers about what's at stake."Everything that we've ever been taught as teachers is that it's the kids first," Central Bucks West teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring said.Cartee-Haring has been teaching at CB West High School for the past 16 years. She says she is one of many teachers concerned about a new "gender identification procedure" announced verbally back on Sept. 8 banning educators from calling...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
lbmjournal.com

Wehrung’s expands in Pennsylvania

Ottsville, Pa. — Third-generation Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has expanded its homegrown niche in Macungie, Pennsylvania. With the second acquisition in the past two years of other family-owned and operated home improvement and hardware store locations, Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has announced that a grand opening will be held to celebrate Wehrung’s Macungie in the Greater Lehigh Valley on Oct. 22.
MACUNGIE, PA
Washington Examiner

Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Some Philly Union League members oppose club honoring DeSantis

PHILADELPHIA — Prominent members of the Union League of Philadelphia have expressed dismay in response to news that the club intends to present embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with one of its most prestigious honors, the Gold Award. According to the organization’s website, the Union League is a city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy