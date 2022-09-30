Pennridge tells teachers to remove crosses, flags, 'advocacy' stickers from desks

The Pennridge School Board has ordered all teachers to remove any crosses, flags, stickers, and any other symbols of “advocacy” from their desks beginning next week.

The school board will also now take a hands-on approach to the selection of all learning materials, along with giving the public a chance to object to anything chosen by teachers or librarians for instruction.

The two policies were adopted during a bitter board meeting on Sept. 27.

Some believe the policies are meant to silence LGBTQ students with the removal of Pride flags from classrooms. Others argued that teachers shouldn’t advocate for any group or cause.

Board members Joan Cullen, Megan Banis-Clemens, Christine Batycki, Jordan Blomgren, Ricki Chaikin and David Reiss voted in favor of both policies. Members Jonathan Russell and Ronald Wurz voted against those measures.

The split vote was a rare occurrence on the all-GOP school board.

Wurz has argued that the policy language is so vague that it will leave district employees uncertain in how to act on the job. “We are rushing ahead of on a policy that will have a chilling effect on our teachers,” he said, while also predicting "significant legal bills."

Yet, Banis-Clemens argued that all forms of advocacy would need to be removed from the classrooms because the district can't choose to restrict some and not others.

"Everyone can think of a flag that youwouldn’twant in your classroom," she said. "You can’t pick and choose."

The National Coalition Against Censorship and Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression issued a joint statement against the policies. The Pennsylvania ACLU has threatened a lawsuit.

Policy 321 states that employees can’t engage in any “areas of advocacy regarding their own personal beliefs including but not limited to religion, sexual orientation and gender identity, social, political and geopolitical matters” while on the clock.

All employees must “retain their personal views and remain neutral on advocacy-related matters during assigned work hours,” under the policy.

Under policy 109, the superintendent is responsible for the selection of all classroom and school library materials, including textbooks, multimedia, maps, software, and magazines. The school board will then vote to approve the superintendent’s choices during board meetings.

School materials must not contain “visual or visually implied depictions of sexual acts” unless for science and health instruction.

Before any purchases, the public must get a two-week period to review all materials, which are to be posted on the district’s website. District employees must also “periodically” conduct a “review and weeding” of materials. When possible, they should seek “more age-appropriate alternatives” to those materials.

The Sept. 27 meeting featured more than 45 minutes of public comment on school policies.

“I’m struck by the lack of thought of the impact that some of these policies will have on our community,” said Jane Kramer, of Sellersville and the mother of a Pennridge High School student.

Emily Smith, of East Rockhill, said members of the board were overreacting to wild conspiracy theories. “It’s the adults who have already been indoctrinated by ridiculous nonsense on the internet,” Smith said.

Yet, Ben Bridgewater, of Perkasie, said he supported the idea of banning all forms of advocacy from the classroom.

“When you give special treatment to one group of kids, all the others will feel that they are being ignored,” he said. “There will always be someone excluded.”

The policies on employee advocacy and learning materials weren't scheduled for approval during the Sept. 27 board member. Policies are typically read aloud at two public meetings before final approval by the board.

But that wasn't necessary, this time, said Cullen. "Each one of these policies has been discussed twice as much as we’ve discussed other policy."