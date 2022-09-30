ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Shawnee County moves toward issuing $20M in bonds for corrections, parks work

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxRpP_0iGx3QqI00

Shawnee County commissioners stated their intent Thursday to issue $20 million in bonds to finance facility and site improvements for the county's corrections and parks and recreation departments.

Commissioners Aaron Mays, Kevin Cook and Bill Riphahn voted 3-0 to make that move during a meeting of the Shawnee County Public Building Commission, for which they are the three members.

Thursday's public building commission meeting followed the commission’s regular meeting, where Mays, Cook and Riphahn had voted 3-0 to ask the public building commission — consisting of themselves — to state its intent to issue the bonds.

The moves came quickly, with a total of 14 minutes elapsing between the start of Thursday's commission meeting and the end of the public building commission meeting that followed.

How did the county create the arrangement used Thursday?

The county commission in November 2017 created the public building commission and empowered it to approve the issuance of revenue bonds to help the county cut costs to finance facilities improvements, according to a document in the agenda packet for Thursday's meeting.

Interest rates have historically been lower for revenue bonds than for other types of financing, that document said.

Revenue bonding is "the best vehicle" for financing the improvements discussed Thursday, county bond counsel Bob Perry told commissioners.

Commissioners last put the arrangement involved to use in March 2018 when they issued $32 million in revenue bonds to help finance improvements the county subsequently made at Stormont Vail Events Center.

Those bonds were purchased by investors and are being paid off using revenue the county receives from a countywide, half-cent sales tax.

Can Thursday's vote be undone?

Commissioners heard no public comments Thursday regarding the proposed bond issuance.

It wasn't necessary for commissioners to accept such comments, Perry said, adding that Kansas law enables any opponents to arrange for a public vote regarding Thursday's building commission move by getting signatures on a petition asking for such an election and signed by 5% of the county's registered voters.

The county has about 117,000 registered voters, said county election commissioner Andrew Howell.

That would mean about 5,850 petition signatures would be necessary to force a ballot question election.

More: County corrections steps up efforts to deal with mental illness

What are the bonds to finance in the corrections department?

The proposed funding earmarked for the county corrections department would go toward building a mental health housing unit on top of the existing medical unit on the south side of the Shawnee County Jail, 501 S.E. 8th, said Maj. Tim Phelps, of the corrections department.

Phelps hopes to "get the design and build going next year" on that project, he told The Capital-Journal.

"Since the management of mentally ill inmates is a growing reality in detention centers, we are wanting to have a location where we can do a more successful job in housing and programming with the most severely mentally ill within the detention environment," Phelps said. "This proposed plan will allow us better space to do this work, and still remain within the structural confines of the adult detention center."

More: Two renovated baseball fields at Dornwood Park dedicated

What are the bonds to finance in the parks and recreation department?

Detailed plans have not yet been developed for the use of the proposed bond funding in the parks and recreation department, The Capital-Journal was told Thursday by Mike McLaughlin, communications and public information supervisor for that department.

He said that department generally intends to spend the money to:

• Finance “a scaled-down version of Phase 1” of a project to create a planned Family Park in southwest Topeka. ”While plans aren’t definite it may include a playground, shelter and pickleball courts to start,” McLaughlin said.

• Make continued progress on the baseball and softball complex at Dornwood Park, 2815 S.E. 25th.

•  Make improvements at Oakland-Billard Park, 801 N.E. Poplar.

•  And build a Grange Hall at Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Historic Site and Botanical Gardens, 124 N.W. Fillmore.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at (785) 213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Shawnee County moves toward issuing $20M in bonds for corrections, parks work

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KSNT News

One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co. on drug charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars on several drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy pulled Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka over for an alleged license registration violation on October 2nd. During the traffic stop,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New affordable housing options coming to capital city

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing the capital city with over 1.7 million dollars to fund an affordable housing project. $1,000,000 will go to the YWCA of Northeast Kansas to expand their non-congregate shelter, which doesn’t require residents to sign a lease or occupancy agreement. That shelter […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Parks And Recreation#County Jail#Bonding
LJWORLD

City pauses idea of donating downtown parking lot to Bert Nash for homeless housing; site near 18th and Haskell mentioned

A prominent downtown parking lot is no longer set to be donated to the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center for a unique multistory housing project. City commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting had told city staff to begin working on a plan that could include donating a city-owned parking lot — a to-be determined one along Vermont Street — to Bert Nash for what was anticipated to be a three-story building with 24 housing units for people experiencing homelessness. The project also would have room for support services and perhaps even a grocery store.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach

Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka to welcome new temporary shelter, affordable housing projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will soon be home to a temporary shelter and more affordable housing projects. City of Topeka staff announced on Monday, Oct. 3, that the Capital City will soon become home to a new non-congregate shelter and additional affordable housing options. Staff noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WIBW

Traffic diverted following water-main break on downtown Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main break that was reported early Sunday continues to restrict traffic on a major downtown street. City officials said the break was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Repairs on the water-main break were...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant

The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation, ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the details of the bill and to hear testimony. Law enforcement, state agencies, and local government are […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family of John Grubb Jr. held a candlelight vigil under the Polk-Quincy viaduct Sunday evening. TPD received a call at 8 a.m. Friday morning about suspicious items found under the bridge at the 200 block of SE Quincy. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man deceased. The man was later identified as Grubb Jr., 63.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pedestrian struck by car on Topeka highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Water-main break slowing traffic Monday morning in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main break is slowing traffic in downtown Topeka. The break was reported early Sunday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. City crews were working to repair the main, but in the meantime, southbound traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard on Monday morning was being diverted onto westbound S.W. 4th Street.
TOPEKA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy