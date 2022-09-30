ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Wicker gets $20 million to aid Jackson water issues

By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7JQr_0iGx3OK400

As part of a bill to keep the federal government open through Dec. 16, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., has included a short-term funding bill that would provide $20 million to support the City of Jackson.

The House Friday passed a bill to keep the federal government open through Dec. 16, hours before a partial shutdown would have kicked in at midnight and only weeks before the midterm elections.

The vote was 230-2 with a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in support of the bill. The measure, which passed the Senate 72-25 Thursday , heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.

More: LEAD IN WATER Clarion Ledger investigation for lead in Jackson water reveals broader issues. See results

More: TESTING Jackson native back home to study water for Brown University

The legislation moved forward in the Senate after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va ., pulled his “permitting reform” provisions from consideration. The provisions had been advanced as part of a deal Manchin made with Senate Democratic leadership, but were opposed by many Republicans.

After voting to advance the continuing resolution, Wicker shared his support for provisions in the package that would provide $20 million to support Jackson’s water infrastructure.

“I support providing additional resources to help the city of Jackson address its water infrastructure needs," Wicker said. "The $20 million included in this funding legislation would build on the initial $5 million provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this year through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. I recognize this funding will not be enough to address the long-standing water infrastructure issues in Jackson, but this is a good start.”

The 2007 Water Resources Development Act authorized $25 million for the City of Jackson’s water and wastewater infrastructure needs. This authorization was provided through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Section 219 Environmental Infrastructure Assistance Program. The city received an initial $5 million appropriation from that authorization earlier this year, which will enable the Corps of Engineers to complete projects in partnership with the city.

It includes $12.4 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine on a day when Russian President Russian Putin falsely proclaimed four Ukrainian regions were now part of  Russia . It sets aside billions more for disaster relief as Florida weathers the devastating wallop packed by Hurricane Ian.

"We in Congress have a responsibility to the American people to keep the lights on," Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., said on the House floor before the vote. "In addition to preventing the furlough of thousands of federal employees, averting a shutdown will also ensure that our constituents can continue to receive the vital government services that they need."

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) voted against the measure.

“I continue to be committed to working with local, state, and federal leaders to help with long-term solutions to the Jackson water system problem, but the Continuing Resolution did not address the situation on a long-term basis. The Continuing Resolution included concerning levels of spending and a risk for additional inflation that the people of our state cannot afford,” Guest said.

Mississippi's other Republican congressmen Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo also voted against it.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss, voted for the measure as did Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson (MS-02).

The bill's provisions include:

  • $18.8 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund, in part to help with recovery needs from Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has so far left at least 21 dead and inflicted widespread damage.
  • $12.4 billion in emergency assistance for Ukraine, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance and $3 billion for military equipment, training, and weapons
  • $2.5 billion to support recovery from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico.
  • $2 billion in Community Development Block Grants to help communities experiencing major disasters in 2021 and 2022, including Kentucky, Missouri and Puerto Rico.
  • $1 billion to assist low-income families cover heating bills.
  • $20 million for previously authorized water infrastructure projects to help address the crisis in Jackson, Miss.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Wicker gets $20 million to aid Jackson water issues

Comments / 14

Steven A. Dale
3d ago

wicker did not get that money he's trying to lie Joe Biden made sure that money was in there not wicker

Reply(5)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Funds to aid Jackson's water system held up as governor rose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water troubles are far from its first, and they have stemmed from decaying infrastructure beyond one water treatment plant. The EPA said 300 boil water notices have been issued over the past two years in the city. As Reeves climbed Mississippi’s political ladder, he cited his opposition to financially helping the capital as evidence of his fiscal conservatism. Jackson-area lawmakers say the troubled water system is one example of Jackson’s status as a political punching bag for Republican officials, who control the Legislature and the state Bond Commission. “We operate under the golden rule here,” said Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson. “And the golden rule is: He who has the gold makes the rules.”
JACKSON, MS
MSNBC

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Jackson, MS
Government
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Steven Palazzo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Bennie Thompson.

The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Systems#Standing Water#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Republicans#Democrats#Senate#Brown University#Democratic
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell has an unexpected Democratic defender against attacks from Donald Trump: Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson.

The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Daily Montanan

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Majority of Americans worried midterms will result in government gridlock: poll

More than half of Americans in a new poll said they are worried that the midterm elections will result in government gridlock. An Axios-Ipsos poll released on Saturday found that 53 percent were concerned about the potential for divided government and gridlock after November’s election. The poll defines divided government as divided control of Congress — with one party holding the House and another holding the Senate.
ELECTIONS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy