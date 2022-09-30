Read full article on original website
Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Judge denies bond for suspect in Columbia parking lot shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge denied bond Monday for one of the two suspects charged in a Boone County murder. This comes after the mom of the victim made a statement in court against a bond reduction. Loyal Martell is charged with first-degree murder after he is accused of shooting...
kmmo.com
HOUSTONIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Houstonia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Jason James allegedly struck a vehicle parked at a residence in Hughesville. According to the vehicle’s owner, James appeared intoxicated and became irate when the resident declined to let him in the residence. James fled the area in his vehicle.
krcgtv.com
Reward offered in catalectic converter theft investigation
Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department said in a release it is investigating catalectic converter thefts. The department said it is working to identify the vehicle used in these crimes. Jefferson City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $250.00 cash reward for information leading to an...
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Cole County Sheriff's Office asked to investigate Audrain County inmate death
Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff said investigators with his department are looking into an inmate death in Audrain County. Sheriff John Wheeler said Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller contacted him, saying he wanted an outside agency to investigate. Wheeler said a preliminary investigation indicates foul play was...
kchi.com
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
lakeexpo.com
Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT RELATED TO ASSAULT
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a suspect related to an assault. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, an assault occurred in the 700 block of Main Street, Hughesville. During this time, the victim, a 71 year-old male, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. A full-scale investigation ensued and as a result, a suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jason S. James, of Houstonia. James is described as 5’11 and 183 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
lakeexpo.com
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Jefferson City family has lost almost everything after a portable generator exploded and destroyed their home. The family is now asking for help from the community. "I'm not a good person to ask for things, I don't like to ask for help, but I have to let it go and The post Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Morgan County left a Stover man with serious injuries. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 45-year-old Scott Gruber was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the wrong The post Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Boone County teen reported missing
CORRECTION: Amya Williams was last seen July 27, 2022. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on...
