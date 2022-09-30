ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's in, who's out? See where South Shore high school teams are in first MIAA ratings

By Eric McHugh, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
The MIAA released its first tournament power rankings of the school year on Friday.

Here's a sport-by-sport look at where Patriot Ledger/Enterprise field hockey, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams stand right now after the first month of the season.

The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the state tournament. Any teams below the cutoff mark that have a .500 or better record qualify for a play-in game.

Shout-out to Oliver Ames, whose boys and girls soccer teams each are seeded No. 1 in Div. 2. Other local top seeds are Pembroke boys soccer (Div. 3) and Hingham girls soccer (Div. 1).

Seeds are in parenthesis. Teams with an asterisk are below the playoff cutoff line but currently have a .500 or better record and therefore would make the tournament.

FIELD HOCKEY (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: Braintree (9), Hingham (12), Marshfield (31), Bridgewater-Raynham (41), Weymouth (43), Brockton (48)

Div. 2: Canton (14), Oliver Ames (17), Scituate (22), Milton (24), Plymouth North (27), Notre Dame Academy (28), Silver Lake (33), Duxbury (41), Plymouth South (42), Stoughton (46), Whitman-Hanson (47)

Div. 3: Hanover (20), Middleboro (28), Norwell (34*), East Bridgewater (42), Pembroke (50), Southeastern (55)

Div. 4: Cohasset (5), Carver (19), West Bridgewater (35*)

BOYS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: Marshfield (8), Hingham (13), Weymouth (18), Brockton (27), BC High (34*), Braintree (36*), Bridgewater-Raynham (61)

Div. 2: Oliver Ames (1), Plymouth North (4), Duxbury (20), Silver Lake (21), Milton (24), Canton (26), Stoughton (31), Quincy (37), Plymouth South (38), North Quincy (40), Whitman-Hanson (41), Scituate (45)

Div. 3: Pembroke (1), Norwell (10), Hanover (11), East Bridgewater (26), Archbishop Williams (35*), Southeastern (50*), Cardinal Spellman (56), Middleboro (58)

Div. 4: Rockland (4), Cohasset (8), Abington (17), West Bridgewater (24), Randolph (27)

Div. 5: Hull (33), Blue Hills (40), Holbrook (43), South Shore Tech (55*), South Shore Christian (56*)

GIRLS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: Hingham (1), Weymouth (17), Marshfield (18), Braintree (30), North Quincy (36), Bridgewater-Raynham (38*), Brockton (43*)

Div. 2: Oliver Ames (1), Canton (2), Plymouth North (4), Silver Lake (6), Duxbury (7), Notre Dame Academy (11), Whitman-Hanson (13), Stoughton (15), Scituate (16), Pembroke (23), Milton (38), Plymouth South (46), Quincy (53)

Div. 3: Hanover (2), Norwell (3), Cardinal Spellman (9), East Bridgewater (13), Archbishop Williams (14), Middleboro (31), Rockland (32), Abington (41), Southeastern (60), Fontbonne Academy (61)

Div. 4: West Bridgewater (3), Cohasset (6), Randolph (18)

Div. 5: Hull (7), Carver (18), Blue Hills (20), Holbrook (27), Avon (54*), South Shore Tech (65), South Shore Christian (82)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: Hingham (22), Quincy (24), Bridgewater-Raynham (36), Marshfield (40), Brockton (45), Braintree (46), Weymouth (49)

Div. 2: Duxbury (2), North Quincy (6), Oliver Ames (13), Plymouth South (22), Milton (23), Plymouth North (25), Whitman-Hanson (26), Canton (27), Notre Dame Academy (28), Scituate (31), Stoughton (32), Silver Lake (49)

Div. 3: Cardinal Spellman (9), Pembroke (17), Archbishop Williams (23), Hanover (37), Fontbonne Academy (42), Middleboro (48), Southeastern (54)

Div. 4: Norwell (10), Rockland (19), Abington (23), East Bridgewater (30), South Shore Christian (41*)

Div. 5: South Shore Tech (12), West Bridgewater (14), Holbrook (42), Carver (48), Blue Hills (54), Calvary Chapel (64), Randolph (74)

