Balloon release for shooting victims in McGregor
A heartbreaking time for these families as they try to mend the pieces together.
Family members remember lives lost from shooting in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting on Thursday left Lori and Natalie Aviles and Miguel and Natalie Avila and Monica Delgado-Aviles dead. A day later, family members are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. Classmates of Natalie Avila told KWTX News 10 she was someone who always smiled...
A family torn apart but never forgotten | Sister-in-law identifies two victims in McGregor shooting
MCGREGOR, Texas — Lori Aviles and her daughter Natalie were innocent bystanders to Thursday's mass shooting in McGregor that claimed the lives of five people. Lori Aviles’ sister-in-law Renee Flores shared with 6 News what she would like the public to know about her sister-in-law and niece. Flores...
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
KHOU
'We're still in shock' | Two McGregor families struggle to cope after tragic deaths of loved ones
MCGREGOR, Texas — The suspect in the shooting deaths of five people in McGregor Thursday morning was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard. Howard said other charges were pending. Jail records show the suspect, Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, was...
Texas man accused of killing wife, her 2 teen children, and neighbors during shooting
MCGREGOR, Texas (TCD) -- A gunman was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed five people, including his wife and her two children. According to KCEN-TV, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:30 a.m., McGregor Police responded to a shots fired call near West 8th and Monroe streets. When officers arrived, a suspect reportedly started shooting at the officers, who returned fire.
McGregor ISD, community providing support and honoring 5 victims of shooting
To provide community support McGregor ISD students will be honoring the five victims of Thursday's shooting with a helmet decal at Friday's football game.
McGregor grieves, comforts survivors after 'senseless' killing that left 5 dead
Mystery shrouded the case of a McGregor man accused of killing five people Thursday on his block in McGregor, but hundreds of anguished residents of this town of 5,200 west of Waco gathered to comfort the orphaned survivors. Law enforcement has released no names in the incident that involved two...
Manhunt underway in Limestone, Hill counties for apparent shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says the shooting happened on a ranch in Limestone County a...
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
Five dead in McGregor, suspected shooter hospitalized
Five people are dead and the accused gunman is hospitalized in police custody after he was shot by officers Thursday, police say. The motive is still under investigation.
‘It could have been one of our kids’: Harker Heights neighbors save child from attempted kidnapping
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - An after-school walk almost ended in tragedy for a young Central Texas girl after stranger lured her into his car and took off with her until three neighbors stepped in to save the girl. Marco Gonzalez, 28, of Harker Heights, is charged with kidnapping, a...
Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco
Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
5 dead in McGregor after morning shooting
According to KXXV-TV in Waco, 5 are dead in McGregor and the suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting Thursday. The story on the KXXV website is as follows:. Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to the...
Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Update 10/1: Officials have released the name of the suspect in this homicide. We’re told Antonio Bernard Heath, 40, is facing multiple charges in connection to the murder. Heath is being held at the Bell County Jail, with bonds totaling $1,100,000. Original Story: Police are...
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
Harker Heights man in child's attempted abduction identified by police
We're getting our first look at the Harker Heights resident who remains in Bell County jail after a child was lured into his vehicle in an attempted abduction.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
FBI, Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Cameron ISD
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -One juvenile was arrested Friday evening after making an online threat to cause harm to Cameron ISD. In a statement, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the FBI received a tip from a person who had knowledge of the online threat. Officials say school resource deputies...
