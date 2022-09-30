ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Family members remember lives lost from shooting in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting on Thursday left Lori and Natalie Aviles and Miguel and Natalie Avila and Monica Delgado-Aviles dead. A day later, family members are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. Classmates of Natalie Avila told KWTX News 10 she was someone who always smiled...
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
Texas man accused of killing wife, her 2 teen children, and neighbors during shooting

MCGREGOR, Texas (TCD) -- A gunman was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed five people, including his wife and her two children. According to KCEN-TV, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:30 a.m., McGregor Police responded to a shots fired call near West 8th and Monroe streets. When officers arrived, a suspect reportedly started shooting at the officers, who returned fire.
Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco

Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
5 dead in McGregor after morning shooting

According to KXXV-TV in Waco, 5 are dead in McGregor and the suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting Thursday. The story on the KXXV website is as follows:. Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to the...
Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Update 10/1: Officials have released the name of the suspect in this homicide. We’re told Antonio Bernard Heath, 40, is facing multiple charges in connection to the murder. Heath is being held at the Bell County Jail, with bonds totaling $1,100,000. Original Story: Police are...
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
