Cincinnati, OH

zagsblog.com

Five-star guard Isaiah Collier sets announcement date

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 per 247Sports.com, has set a date for his college commitment. The 6-foot-3 five-star Class of 2023 point guard from Marietta (GA) Wheeler will announce Nov. 16. He is down to Cincinnati, Michigan, USC and UCLA. That is the...
goxavier.com

Men's Golf Travels to UConn Invitational

CINCINNATI - Xavier men's golf continues its fall season at the UConn Invitational on Oct. 2-4. The three-day tournament is being held at GreatHorse in Hampden, Mass. UConn, Bryant, Fairleigh Dickinson, Hartford, Iona, Lafayette, LIU, Rhode Island, Rider, Seton Hall, St. John's, Saint Joseph's, Siena and Xavier. XAVIER LINEUP/SUNDAY TEE...
goxavier.com

Xavier Wraps Up Action at UC/Pam Whiltehead Invitational

CINCINNATI - Xavier wrapped up action at the UC/Pam Whiltehead Invitational on Saturday, collecting 16 total wins during the two-day event facing Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio) and Purdue. The Musketeers swept the host Bearcats, collecting seven wins. Xavier went 2-0 in Friday's doubles action then 5-0 in singles play on Saturday.
goxavier.com

Xavier Women Post Runner-Up Finish at Greater Louisville Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Xavier women's cross country posted a runner-up finish at the Greater Louisville Classic on Saturday. The Xavier men finished seventh, respectively. The meet was held at E. P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. The women competed in the 5K Blue Race (47 total teams; 419 runners) and the men participated in the 8K Blue Race (45 teams; 416 runners).
spectrumnews1.com

Reigning state champs hope to overcome tough start to season

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — After Clinton-Massie won the football state championship last year, expectations were high, but this season, things got off to a rough start. Clinton-Massie won its third state championship last year. With high hopes going into the season, the team was playing to win another. The Falcons...
viatravelers.com

31 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati: the city of many nicknames. Whether you refer to this great Ohio city as Cincy, The ‘Nati, The Queen City, The Queen of the West, or The City of Seven Hills, one thing is for sure – there’s never a dull moment here!. This is a...
WKRC

These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
lovelandbeacon.com

CNE students: Doing the dirty work

The students were members of CNE’s soil judging team that competed in the District 9 competition at Miami University’s Ecology Research Center, just north of the college’s Oxford campus. District 9 includes Clermont, Adams, Brown, Butler, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties. While the CNE team did not advance to further competition, the experience was invaluable.
Fox 19

Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park. The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.
WLWT 5

Erlanger security group to travel to Florida to help with Ian relief

ERLANGER, Ky. — As rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the state, groups from across the country are looking forways to help communities recover. That shared sense of desiring to help survivors is held tightly by Strategic Threat Protection Group. The security services group...
