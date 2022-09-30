Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UC Football Climbs Back into Top 25 AP Poll
The Bearcats showed enough to be the only ranked AAC team.
zagsblog.com
Five-star guard Isaiah Collier sets announcement date
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 per 247Sports.com, has set a date for his college commitment. The 6-foot-3 five-star Class of 2023 point guard from Marietta (GA) Wheeler will announce Nov. 16. He is down to Cincinnati, Michigan, USC and UCLA. That is the...
goxavier.com
Men's Golf Travels to UConn Invitational
CINCINNATI - Xavier men's golf continues its fall season at the UConn Invitational on Oct. 2-4. The three-day tournament is being held at GreatHorse in Hampden, Mass. UConn, Bryant, Fairleigh Dickinson, Hartford, Iona, Lafayette, LIU, Rhode Island, Rider, Seton Hall, St. John's, Saint Joseph's, Siena and Xavier. XAVIER LINEUP/SUNDAY TEE...
Look: 2024 Four-Star RB Flashes 'UC' Sign After TD
The Bearcats are in the mix for the top-140 prospect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: UC Running Back, Tulsa QB Returning From Injury
Cincinnati is battling The Golden Hurricane on ESPNU.
Watch: Deshawn Pace Scores Touchdown Against Tulsa
Pace notched his first career TD against the Golden Hurricane.
goxavier.com
Xavier Wraps Up Action at UC/Pam Whiltehead Invitational
CINCINNATI - Xavier wrapped up action at the UC/Pam Whiltehead Invitational on Saturday, collecting 16 total wins during the two-day event facing Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio) and Purdue. The Musketeers swept the host Bearcats, collecting seven wins. Xavier went 2-0 in Friday's doubles action then 5-0 in singles play on Saturday.
goxavier.com
Xavier Women Post Runner-Up Finish at Greater Louisville Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Xavier women's cross country posted a runner-up finish at the Greater Louisville Classic on Saturday. The Xavier men finished seventh, respectively. The meet was held at E. P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. The women competed in the 5K Blue Race (47 total teams; 419 runners) and the men participated in the 8K Blue Race (45 teams; 416 runners).
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Reigning state champs hope to overcome tough start to season
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — After Clinton-Massie won the football state championship last year, expectations were high, but this season, things got off to a rough start. Clinton-Massie won its third state championship last year. With high hopes going into the season, the team was playing to win another. The Falcons...
WLWT 5
Statue unveiled in honor of West End legend, "Cincinnati Cobra" Ezzard Mack Charles
CINCINNATI — Celebrating a Cincinnati legend who was known around the world as the Cincinnati Cobra, one of the greatest boxers in history: Heavyweight champion Ezzard Mack Charles. Hundreds turned out to West End Saturday, where Ezzard Charles lived for many years, for an unveiling of a statue in...
viatravelers.com
31 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati: the city of many nicknames. Whether you refer to this great Ohio city as Cincy, The ‘Nati, The Queen City, The Queen of the West, or The City of Seven Hills, one thing is for sure – there’s never a dull moment here!. This is a...
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
Republicans Bring the 'Yikes,' and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on sports milestones, a homecoming queen, changes downtown and eyebrow-raising political ads.
lovelandbeacon.com
CNE students: Doing the dirty work
The students were members of CNE’s soil judging team that competed in the District 9 competition at Miami University’s Ecology Research Center, just north of the college’s Oxford campus. District 9 includes Clermont, Adams, Brown, Butler, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties. While the CNE team did not advance to further competition, the experience was invaluable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park. The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.
Dr. Know: Karmic Hills, Restroom Noises, and the Westwood Library
The good doctor explores the origins of street names, libraries—and even shares some legal advice. The post Dr. Know: Karmic Hills, Restroom Noises, and the Westwood Library appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
WLWT 5
Erlanger security group to travel to Florida to help with Ian relief
ERLANGER, Ky. — As rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the state, groups from across the country are looking forways to help communities recover. That shared sense of desiring to help survivors is held tightly by Strategic Threat Protection Group. The security services group...
Comments / 0