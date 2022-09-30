ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
Plains man dies in crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
Missoula Sheriff’s Office Investigates Clinton Homicide

Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - On September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that an 88-year-old woman had passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the...
Hess Settles in as Missoula Mayor; No Decision on ’23 Election

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess is less than a month into his new job. But he's settling into the role, and saying city staff and council have been a big help following John Engen. During his first appearance on the "Wednesday's with the Mayor" program at Missoula Public Library, Hess said he's finding some of his skills as the former Transportation Director at the University of Montana are coming in handy at city hall.
UPDATE: Missoula VA Back Open After Weapon Threat Arrest

(UPDATE - September 29, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Missoula Police Department responded to a disturbance and a weapon threat at the VA Clinic in the 3800 Block of W. Broadway. One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. The VA Clinic and surrounding businesses are now open and resuming business.
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana

The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees

The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

