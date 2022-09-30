Read full article on original website
Dozens Of Don’t Worry Darling Crew Members Share Statement After Reports Of On Set ‘Screaming Match’ Between Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde Rolled Around
Numerous Don't Worry Darling crew members signed off on a statement that addresses the latest alleged controversy.
George Clooney, Julia Roberts’ ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ Harry Styles, Florence Pugh’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Battle At U.K. Box Office
Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and Warner Bros.’ “Don’t Worry Darling,” with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine, were in a close tussle at the U.K. and Ireland box office, with the former winning narrowly. “Ticket to...
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Don’t Worry Darling is actually not that bad?
Florence Pugh is one of the stars of Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, odds are you’ve heard at least something about Olivia Wilde’s latest film Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Most likely, you’ve read headlines about casting feuds, on-set affairs or spitting accusations and concluded, unlike Styles in his viral interview, that this movie feels anything but like an actual movie.
Florence Pugh Deserves So Much Better Than ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
If you have had access to social media in the past few months, then you’re more than likely aware of Don’t Worry Darling—or at least the drama that has been surrounding it from the moment it went into production. Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to Booksmart is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, though, increasingly, not for positive reasons. The buzz is mostly owed to the behind-the-scenes chaos that has been gossiped about and scrutinized for more than two years.I’m not here to ramble about all of the things that have gone nightmarishly sideways with the film. (I...
Charlize Theron: ‘Monster’ Backers Wanted a ‘Hot Lesbian Movie’ with Christina Ricci
Charlize Theron had to slay a bad idea for “Monster.”. Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Florida sex worker turned serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins’ 2003 feature debut, but the film’s financiers apparently had a very different movie in mind instead of Theron’s gritty, no holds-barred approach to the role.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Bros star Billy Eichner says ‘straight people in certain parts of’ US didn’t show up for gay romcom
Billy Eichner has said he is “disappointed” that “straight people didn’t show up for” his new movie Bros.The film, which is being pegged as Hollywood’s first major gay romcom, has received acclaim from critics, but has not been a hit at the box office.It is estimated to make just $4.8m (approximately £4.3m) – half of what Universal had hoped – during its opening weekend.In a Twitter thread shared on Sunday (2 October), Eichner wrote: “Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold-out theatre playing Bros in LA.“The audience howled with laughter start to finish,...
Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?
We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance. The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
Adrien Brody says 'Blonde' is supposed to be a 'traumatic experience' and defends the film against critics
Some critics slammed "Blonde," which hit Netflix on Wednesday, as exploitative based on intense scenes shown in the film.
Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ” topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner's rom-com “Bros” in the dust.
A pretentiously panned vanity project strokes its ego on the streaming Top 10
If you’ve got even the merest sliver of pop culture awareness, then there’s a distinct chance you’ve got an opinion on Machine Gun Kelly, who never seems to be too far away from the headlines – whether it’s his attention-seeking behavior, assorted controversies, musical and/or acting careers, or his relationship with Megan Fox.
Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant’s ‘Baby Ruby’ Lands at Magnolia’s Magnet Releasing
Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired the U.S. rights to “Baby Ruby,” a psychological thriller film that stars “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” actress Noémie Merlant and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington. “Baby Ruby” is the feature...
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Laughs to $22M Opening as ‘Bros’ Frowns With $4.8M
'Bros' is the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio and prospered in major cities such as L.A. and N.Y. while getting spurned in much of Middle America and the South. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Logo text. A new...
‘The Woman King’ takes North American box office throne
The Viola Davis-led action epic “ The Woman King ” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday. “The Woman King” was released by Sony and TriStar in 3,765 locations and carries a reported production budget of $50 million, which was co-financed by eOne. The film, about the Agojie, the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa in the 1800s, got glowing...
Dahmer: The chilling interview Evan Peters watched in preparation for Netflix series
Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for...
Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’
After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
