ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
MOVIES
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Don’t Worry Darling is actually not that bad?

Florence Pugh is one of the stars of Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, odds are you’ve heard at least something about Olivia Wilde’s latest film Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Most likely, you’ve read headlines about casting feuds, on-set affairs or spitting accusations and concluded, unlike Styles in his viral interview, that this movie feels anything but like an actual movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Labeouf
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Olivia Wilde
TheDailyBeast

Florence Pugh Deserves So Much Better Than ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

If you have had access to social media in the past few months, then you’re more than likely aware of Don’t Worry Darling—or at least the drama that has been surrounding it from the moment it went into production. Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to Booksmart is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, though, increasingly, not for positive reasons. The buzz is mostly owed to the behind-the-scenes chaos that has been gossiped about and scrutinized for more than two years.I’m not here to ramble about all of the things that have gone nightmarishly sideways with the film. (I...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Film Star#The Victory Project
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration

Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
MOVIES
The Independent

Bros star Billy Eichner says ‘straight people in certain parts of’ US didn’t show up for gay romcom

Billy Eichner has said he is “disappointed” that “straight people didn’t show up for” his new movie Bros.The film, which is being pegged as Hollywood’s first major gay romcom, has received acclaim from critics, but has not been a hit at the box office.It is estimated to make just $4.8m (approximately £4.3m) – half of what Universal had hoped – during its opening weekend.In a Twitter thread shared on Sunday (2 October), Eichner wrote: “Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold-out theatre playing Bros in LA.“The audience howled with laughter start to finish,...
MOVIES
Variety

Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?

We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance.   The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MySanAntonio

Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ” topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner's rom-com “Bros” in the dust.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A pretentiously panned vanity project strokes its ego on the streaming Top 10

If you’ve got even the merest sliver of pop culture awareness, then there’s a distinct chance you’ve got an opinion on Machine Gun Kelly, who never seems to be too far away from the headlines – whether it’s his attention-seeking behavior, assorted controversies, musical and/or acting careers, or his relationship with Megan Fox.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

‘The Woman King’ takes North American box office throne

The Viola Davis-led action epic “ The Woman King ” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday. “The Woman King” was released by Sony and TriStar in 3,765 locations and carries a reported production budget of $50 million, which was co-financed by eOne. The film, about the Agojie, the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa in the 1800s, got glowing...
MOVIES
The Independent

Dahmer: The chilling interview Evan Peters watched in preparation for Netflix series

Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy