Newburgh, NY

Police: Man killed, 5-year-old wounded in Newburgh shooting

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Man killed, 5-year-old wounded in Newburgh shooting

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 29-year-old man was killed in Newburgh .

Police said it happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday near Washington Street and Clark Street.

The boy was riding a bicycle when he was shot, according to police. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not immediately release the victims' names and, so far, there are no arrests.

