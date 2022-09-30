ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

The Return of Fascism in Italy

“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Cattaneo
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Giorgia Meloni
The Atlantic

Italians Didn’t Exactly Vote for Fascism

A few years ago, I stopped to fill up the tank of my mother’s Fiat 500 at a gas station close to our family home in southern Tuscany. When I went into the store to pay, I noticed that it had started to sell lighters bearing the face of Benito Mussolini, the fascist leader who ruled Italy as a dictator from 1925 to 1943.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Economy#Gross Domestic Product#The University Of Milan
The Guardian

Pope urges Italians to help migrants as far right tipped to win election

Pope Francis has urged Italians to help migrants as voting proceeded in a general election widely expected to bring an anti-immigration rightwing coalition into power. Speaking at the end of an open-air mass in the southern Italian city of Matera, the pope recalled that Sunday coincided with the Catholic church’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees. “Migrants are to be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated,” he told the assembled faithful.
RELIGION
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedicalXpress

Italy eases Covid measures ahead of new government

Italy's outgoing government is easing measures against coronavirus from Saturday despite an increase in cases, weeks before handing over to a far-right administration that has criticised the tough restrictions. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government said it would not renew regulations requiring FFP2 face masks to be worn on public transport...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Who’s paying for Britain’s disastrous mini-budget? We are, with our health

The British economy has spiralled into chaos: the UK government’s £45bn plan to cut taxes for the super-wealthy has resulted in the pound sinking, interest rates rising, and the Bank of England intervening in an extraordinary way to avert economic collapse. The International Monetary Fund, which usually steps in to ensure stability in middle- and low-income countries, made a rare and critical statement on the danger of the government plan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Onome Ebi: Veteran African history maker, 39, joins Spain's top flight

Veteran Nigeria defender Onome Ebi has joined newly-promoted Spanish women's top-flight side Levante Las Planas ten months before the next Women's World Cup. The 39-year-old, who started her career in 2001 in Nigeria, penned a one-year deal as she tries to stay in shape ahead of the 2023 finals. The...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy