Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
North Allegheny embraces being viewed as underdog, now leads Class 6A
Saying the biggest high school in Western Pennsylvania was overlooked might seem unlikely, but when football season started, North Allegheny’s players didn’t hear much talk about themselves. Central Catholic was the favorite. Seneca Valley was the team with the special senior class. Mt. Lebanon was the defending state...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: A star is born at Highlands
It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.
247Sports
Four-star guard Jaland Lowe chooses Pittsburgh
Jeff Capel has landed his third prospect in the Class of 2023. This time it is Jaland Lowe who announced his commitment to Pittsburgh this evening. “It is just the culture and the coaching staff,” Lowe said. “I like the opportunity and what they are building up there.”
5 things we learned in Week 5: Rodney Gallagher makes history again
Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher was 0-3 against conference foe Thomas Jefferson, and his Mustangs were outscored 160-3 in the first three years of his high school football career. This series was as one-sided as could be. Laurel Highlands was 0-28 all-time against the WPIAL powerhouse, but that winless record...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy
Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night. Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from...
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon opens conference play with dominant win over South Allegheny
Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert wanted his team to be battled tested when Class 3A Interstate Conference play began Friday night. The Leopards showed they’re going to be a dominant force and among the favorites in the classification. Six players scored first-half touchdowns for Belle Vernon as the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Central Catholic rallies to beat No. 2 Canon-McMillan
Xavier Thomas scored on a 45-yard interception return and a 75-yard punt return as No. 5 Central Catholic rallied for a 31-20 victory over No. 2 Canon-McMillan (2-4, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Payton Wehner threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-3,...
Pittsburgh Panrs
Pitt Athletics Honors 2022 Hall of Fame Class
PITTSBURGH—The University of Pittsburgh honored 12 members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class at this year's Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner, presented by PNC, Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium. Established in 2018, the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame recognizes and honors student-athletes, coaches, teams and other members...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
GCC uses big plays to upset Clairton, get 1st win over Bears since 2001
No Greensburg Central Catholic team had beaten Clairton since 2001. This Greensburg Central Catholic team: Hold my Gatorade. Big-play GCC scored on its first offensive snap to ignite one of its biggest upsets in recent years Friday night, a 34-18 victory over the visiting third-ranked Bears in a game that could go a long way in deciding the Class A Eastern Conference champion.
Washington High School honors former football, basketball player killed in 2021 motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A special dedication took place at the Washington High School homecoming game on Friday night. Caleb Jackson was honored by 84 Lumber with a new state-of-the-art digital scoreboard. Jackson was a Washington High alumnus and was a standout football and basketball player. He died in a...
wwnytv.com
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
Pittsburgh proclaims ‘Roberto Clemente Day’ on 50th anniversary of 3,000th hit
PITTSBURGH — On the 50th anniversary of his 3,000th major hit, Roberto Clemente will be honored as Friday is proclaimed “Roberto Clemente Day” in Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh. City and county officials. including Mayor Ed Gainey, will come together to celebrate Clemente’s life at...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz
CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor. He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater. Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal. And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.
Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Hip-Hop activist David Banner comes to Pittsburgh
HIP-HOP ACTIVIST DAVID BANNER speaks outside the Kingsley Center in East Liberty, Sept. 24. (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.) The last words from hip-hop rapper/activist David Banner that he asked the assembled crowd on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, outside the Kingsley Center in East Liberty to repeat were, “My name is David Banner; I don’t care what you think about me, I just want you to…think.”
