ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: A star is born at Highlands

It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Mckeesport, PA
Football
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Derry, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Mckeesport, PA
Sports
247Sports

Four-star guard Jaland Lowe chooses Pittsburgh

Jeff Capel has landed his third prospect in the Class of 2023. This time it is Jaland Lowe who announced his commitment to Pittsburgh this evening. “It is just the culture and the coaching staff,” Lowe said. “I like the opportunity and what they are building up there.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy

Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night. Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from...
FREEPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Ward
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon opens conference play with dominant win over South Allegheny

Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert wanted his team to be battled tested when Class 3A Interstate Conference play began Friday night. The Leopards showed they’re going to be a dominant force and among the favorites in the classification. Six players scored first-half touchdowns for Belle Vernon as the...
BELLE VERNON, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Pitt Athletics Honors 2022 Hall of Fame Class

PITTSBURGH—The University of Pittsburgh honored 12 members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class at this year's Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner, presented by PNC, Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium. Established in 2018, the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame recognizes and honors student-athletes, coaches, teams and other members...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Qbs#American Football#Highschoolsports#Christian Academy
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

GCC uses big plays to upset Clairton, get 1st win over Bears since 2001

No Greensburg Central Catholic team had beaten Clairton since 2001. This Greensburg Central Catholic team: Hold my Gatorade. Big-play GCC scored on its first offensive snap to ignite one of its biggest upsets in recent years Friday night, a 34-18 victory over the visiting third-ranked Bears in a game that could go a long way in deciding the Class A Eastern Conference champion.
CLAIRTON, PA
wwnytv.com

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz

CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Hip-Hop activist David Banner comes to Pittsburgh

HIP-HOP ACTIVIST DAVID BANNER speaks outside the Kingsley Center in East Liberty, Sept. 24. (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.) The last words from hip-hop rapper/activist David Banner that he asked the assembled crowd on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, outside the Kingsley Center in East Liberty to repeat were, “My name is David Banner; I don’t care what you think about me, I just want you to…think.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy