Charles Tate
4d ago
Let's pray for Republicans make Nevada RED again, God bless !!!!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
William Barr Gives Blunt New Definition To Trump's Favorite Insult Of Republicans
"A RINO for him is anyone who disagrees with him that the election was stolen," the former attorney general said.
Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’
Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republican women who work on Capitol Hill are hesitant to sign up for conservative dating app backed by billionaire Peter Thiel: Daily Beast
Ryann McEnany has led the outreach to Republican staffers on Capitol Hill for the new dating app called The Right Stuff, The Daily Beast reports.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
"We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on," the House speaker told Punchbowl News.
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler clashed over Trump's first impeachment with Nadler saying Democrats' plans were 'unfair' and 'unconstitutional'
Two powerful House Democrats disagreed on how to handle Trump's first impeachment. At issue was which of their committees would take the lead in the investigation. Rep. Jerry Nadler also reportedly pushed Democrats to have Trump's lawyers more involved. A pair of powerful House Democrats clashed repeatedly behind the scenes...
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
