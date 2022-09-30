Text messages and video evidence fom the FBI dominated a second day of witness testimony during the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others tied to the far-right anti-government militia group, who face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Federal prosecutors argue the group and its leader spent weeks plotting an attempt to violently disrupt the joint session of Congress, alongside a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters, to block the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency.Recordings allegedly captured during a November 2020 meeting with the group reveal...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO