State Fair of Texas: How you can save on Big Tex's 70th birthday
DALLAS - Big Tex, the symbol of the State Fair of Texas, turns 70 years old on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the State Fair is celebrating with some deals that could save you some cash. The celebration starts with the big cowboy receiving an enormous birthday cake at 10:30 a.m.
North Texas students compete in annual dragon boat race
IRVING, Texas - Dozens of high school students competed in a dragon boat race over the weekend in the Dallas suburb of Irving. It was part of the 13th annual DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival. Students from Dallas, Tarrant and Harris counties took part in the race. Dragon...
The Tex Factor: Hey y'all! It's pickleball
FORT WORTH, Texas - "It's like playing table tennis... except you're standing on the table." That's one way to describe the fastest-growing sport in the country. Most people don’t know that Pickleball was invented in 1965 by a Washington State politician. So why the uptick in popularity in the past 10 years?
Dallas Secret Service agent named Texas Chief of School Safety and Security
AUSTIN, Texas - Former Dallas Secret Service agent John P. Scott will be in charge of safety and security at schools across Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Scott to the newly created role of Chief of School Safety and Security on Monday. "I am honored to join the Texas Education...
North Texans who recently moved to Florida thankful they avoided worst of Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. - One North Texas family just moved to the west coast of Florida at the beginning of September. At first, forecasters were saying Hurricane Ian was headed straight for them in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, so they evacuated with their 5-month-old child. "This is right in the middle of...
Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian
OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
Harry Styles shows support for Beto O'Rourke with governor candidate in the crowd
AUSTIN, Texas - British pop star Harry Styles showed his support for Texas candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke at a concert in Austin on Sunday. Video from the concert on Sunday night showed Styles pointing to a Beto for Texas sticker on his guitar. The jumbotron then showed O'Rourke in...
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
Texas National Guardsman dies by suicide at southern border post
EAGLE PASS, Texas - A member of the Texas National Guard reportedly died by suicide at the southern border on Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to Fox News that a Texas National Guardsman on a post in Eagle Pass died Tuesday morning. The guardsman died from a self-inflicted gunshot...
Who won the Texas governor's race debate?
Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke touched on abortion, gun control and the Texas power grid during their debate on Friday evening. SMU political science professor Cal Jillson was taking notes throughout the debate. He shared his analysis with Good Day.
Oncor wants to raise your electric bill. They made $229M last quarter.
DALLAS - Oncor is asking to increase its rates, but a coalition of 169 cities is calling the rate request excessive and unjustified. The 11% rate increase Oncor is proposing would cost the average consumer $6 a month more, which adds up to $72 a year. This is happening while...
