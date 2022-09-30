ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox4news.com

State Fair of Texas: How you can save on Big Tex's 70th birthday

DALLAS - Big Tex, the symbol of the State Fair of Texas, turns 70 years old on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the State Fair is celebrating with some deals that could save you some cash. The celebration starts with the big cowboy receiving an enormous birthday cake at 10:30 a.m.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas students compete in annual dragon boat race

IRVING, Texas - Dozens of high school students competed in a dragon boat race over the weekend in the Dallas suburb of Irving. It was part of the 13th annual DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival. Students from Dallas, Tarrant and Harris counties took part in the race. Dragon...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Hey y'all! It's pickleball

FORT WORTH, Texas - "It's like playing table tennis... except you're standing on the table." That's one way to describe the fastest-growing sport in the country. Most people don’t know that Pickleball was invented in 1965 by a Washington State politician. So why the uptick in popularity in the past 10 years?
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian

OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
fox4news.com

Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
FLORIDA STATE
#Local Life#State Fair Of Texas#What To Do#Travel Info
fox4news.com

Texas National Guardsman dies by suicide at southern border post

EAGLE PASS, Texas - A member of the Texas National Guard reportedly died by suicide at the southern border on Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to Fox News that a Texas National Guardsman on a post in Eagle Pass died Tuesday morning. The guardsman died from a self-inflicted gunshot...
EAGLE PASS, TX
fox4news.com

Who won the Texas governor's race debate?

Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke touched on abortion, gun control and the Texas power grid during their debate on Friday evening. SMU political science professor Cal Jillson was taking notes throughout the debate. He shared his analysis with Good Day.
TEXAS STATE

