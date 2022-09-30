ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Manistee Sleighbell parade staple also patrols events across Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MANISTEE— They have become a staple of the Manistee Sleighbell Parade and Old Victorian Weekend in the past couple of years. They can be seen riding large draft horses, pulling the Christmas tree and accompanying the Manistee City...
MANISTEE, MI
abc12.com

Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Caseville DPW: Water is getting clearer after flushing

Residents of Caseville and the surrounding area has been dealing with discolored water for the last few months, but the department of public works is excited to see improvements in the water as of Monday, Oct. 3. DPW Supervisor Troy Hartz explained that in its inspection in the morning of...
CASEVILLE, MI
abc12.com

Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general

The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location

Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
FLINT, MI
My Magic GR

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI

