Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
recordpatriot.com
Manistee Sleighbell parade staple also patrols events across Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MANISTEE— They have become a staple of the Manistee Sleighbell Parade and Old Victorian Weekend in the past couple of years. They can be seen riding large draft horses, pulling the Christmas tree and accompanying the Manistee City...
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini announces retirement amid assault allegations
BAY CITY, MI — After 16 years in the position and amid controversy in his recent interactions with some teens, Michael J. Cecchini is retiring as director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Cecchini announced his retirement plans to city officials on Sunday, Oct. 2, said Bay...
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan deputy to stand trial for using excessive force against autistic adult
A sheriff's deputy in northern Michigan facing multiple charges after he allegedly used excessive force against an autistic adult at an assisted living home will go to trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. A preliminary examination for Ogemaw County Deputy Matthew Viviano, 48, was held at 82nd District...
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching through Sanford at the Meridian Homecoming Parade
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Meridian students and area residents take part in the Meridian Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30, 2022 in Sanford.
recordpatriot.com
Caseville DPW: Water is getting clearer after flushing
Residents of Caseville and the surrounding area has been dealing with discolored water for the last few months, but the department of public works is excited to see improvements in the water as of Monday, Oct. 3. DPW Supervisor Troy Hartz explained that in its inspection in the morning of...
abc12.com
Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general
The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ionia man charged with shooting a pro-life canvasser, but their stories vary
A pro-life volunteer was shot while canvassing at an Ionia home. Now the homeowner is facing charges, but says there's more to the story.
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
recordpatriot.com
Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Hear West Michigan couple’s 911 call after 84-year-old pro-life canvasser shot in their yard
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An Ionia County woman whose husband shot an 84-year-old pro-life canvasser called 911 as the wounded canvasser was driving from the their property. Sharon Harvey made the call about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from her Lake Odessa area home. The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, was shot in...
Saginaw Township home with a ‘feel of comfort’ hits the market
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI - An all-brick home on .86 acres is on the market in the Saginaw area. The home is located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and is listed at $429,900. Realtor Connie Reppuhn of Century 21 Signature Realty said the home is ready to move in immediately. “The layout...
recordpatriot.com
Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
Comments / 0