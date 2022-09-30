Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natchez Democrat
Victim in weekend Holiday Apartments shooting airlifted, no suspects identified
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are still looking for suspects in what appears to be a drive-by shooting that injured a Natchez teen on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Apartments in Natchez. Three individuals were shot at and one was hit, Natchez Police Chief...
Coroner: Saturday evening crash on Mississippi highway involving motorcycle, truck results in fatality
A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Adams County Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive in Natchez near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed...
WLBT
Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
Natchez Democrat
Police investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Officer witnesses drive-by shooting, chases suspects until car crashes into light pole
NATCHEZ — A drive-by shooting turned into a car chase and a wreck late Friday night in Natchez. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said one of his investigators was out in an unmarked police unit and witnessed an altercation that ended with someone firing gunshots at another from their vehicle just before midnight on Friday in the 1500 block of East Franklin Street.
Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies to host Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez located at 54 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss. The event will take place from 7:45 AM to 9 AM. Attendants are encouraged to ask […]
KNOE TV8
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit continues streak of arrests
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit has made yet another arrest of a convicted sex offender. On Sept. 29, 2022, CPSO began an investigation into convicted sex offender, Roosevelt Cummings, 36, of Jonesville, La., for not registering as a sex offender, as required by law.
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jonesville man arrested for inappropriate social media use to contact minors
JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As part of an arrest warrant operation on September 29, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating a non-compliant convicted sex offender. It was found after the subject was arrested that he had possibly engaged in lewd conversations on social media with a 13-year-old minor. Forensic analysis of […]
Woman crashes into Vicksburg/Warren County school bus
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus on Interstate 20 on Thursday, September 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 20. They said a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57, of Vicksburg, was […]
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022
Logan Matthews McCurdy, 37, 2 Roberts Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $207.50 on first count and $728.75 on second count. Curtis Sanders, 48, 937 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances. No bond...
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man faces slew of charges following Madison pursuit
A Vicksburg resident faces several charges following a pursuit in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Madison Police Department received information of a recently stolen vehicle that was in the area of the City of Madison. A Madison police officer...
Natchez Democrat
Surprise: Franklin County construction teacher earns $100,000 prize from Harbor Freight Tools
MEADVILLE — Harbor Freight Tools for Schools selected five teachers nationally to receive a $100,000 grand prize and Franklin County’s own Kristie Jones was one of the recipients. A construction and carpentry teacher at Franklin County Career and Technical Center, she won $30,000 for herself and $70,000 for the center.
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi
NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Mississippi woman dies in accident after two-vehicle accident on south Mississippi highway
A Mississippi woman lost her life in a crash Saturday at about 9 p.m. when she tried to turn from the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 across the northbound lanes onto Kingston Road in Natchez. Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey when she collided with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters
NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon. The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has...
Barge at Mississippi River port catches fire. Firefighters work to control blaze.
Black smoke could be seen for miles along a stretch of the Mississippi River as firefighters worked to put out a fire in a barge Thursday morning. The barge at the Natchez port caught fire at about 11:15 a.m. Monday and bellowed black smoke. Firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department...
Natchez Democrat
Charles Metcalf
MONTEREY – Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, LA were held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Living Natchez mayors share wisdom at Co-Lin event
NATCHEZ — Seven of the eight living mayors of Natchez met Monday night at Co-Lin to reminisce, laugh and share stories of their time in office. Tony Byrne, David Armstrong, Hank Smith, Phillip West, Jake Middleton, Darryl Grennell and current mayor Dan Gibson answered questions from moderator Sarah Carter Smith, who is alderwoman for Ward 3 in the city.
Comments / 0