Sugarcreek, OH

Ohio Swiss Festival’s 2023 Little Swiss Miss is Claire Yoder

SUGARCREEK – The luck of the draw was with Claire Yoder when she selected a covered rose at the Ohio Swiss Festival’s Little Swiss Miss contest.

The contest was held Thursday evening in front of the giant cuckoo clock.

Yoder, 10, was one of three girls hoping to become the 2023 Little Swiss Miss. She randomly selected a white covered rose, and with it claimed the title of Little Swiss Miss.

Yoder is the daughter of David Yoder and Jennifer Kougher of Sugarcreek. Her reign will start Jan. 1.

The two remaining contestants will serve as attendants. Riley Gerber, 9, and Ashtyn Troyer, 10, selected a yellow rose. Gerber is the daughter of Kent and Rachel Gerber and Troyer is the daughter of Nathan and Taylor Long and Kyle and Shaunee Swihart, all of the Sugarcreek area.

Yoder’s favorite part of the Swiss Festival is being at the festival and serving as the 2023 Little Swiss Miss, the parades and amusement rides. She is looking forward to attending other festivals. Her favorite festival food is the elephant ears.

Yoder will receive $100, a tiara, sash and flowers. The attendants each received $50, a tiara, sash and flowers.

Yoder and her attendants will participate in the grand parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anne Guggisberg served as mistress of ceremonies and is pageant director.

