San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
KTVU FOX 2

Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco

Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFO food workers ratify new contract with $5/hour raise following strike

SAN FRANCISCO INT'L AIRPORT – Fast food workers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Sunday approved a new union contract, giving them a $5 per hour raise and free family health care, after 1,000 workers went out on strike for three days last week. An agreement between the union and the airport's consortium of restaurants was tentatively announced Thursday, after the union's bargaining committee unanimously approved it. The union said workers hadn't had a raise in three years and were in negotiations for the past nine months. The strike shut down most of SFO's food and beverage outlets for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Contemporary Two-Bedroom Listed Below Its Early 2014 Price

Back in 2014, two-bedroom units in the Linea building at 8 Buchanan were being flipped for six figures more than their original contract prices mere months after the building opened, which isn’t uncommon when values are actually going up. Purchased for $1.2 million in April of 2014, the 989-square-foot,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA

