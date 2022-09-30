SAN FRANCISCO INT'L AIRPORT – Fast food workers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Sunday approved a new union contract, giving them a $5 per hour raise and free family health care, after 1,000 workers went out on strike for three days last week. An agreement between the union and the airport's consortium of restaurants was tentatively announced Thursday, after the union's bargaining committee unanimously approved it. The union said workers hadn't had a raise in three years and were in negotiations for the past nine months. The strike shut down most of SFO's food and beverage outlets for...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO