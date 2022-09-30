Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Drug charges filed against 5
EDWARDSVILLE – An Alton woman was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Tammie M. Gordon, 48, of the 600 block of Oak Street, Alton, was charged Oct. 3 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and burglary, a Class 2 felony.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City man faces drug charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City man faces multiple drug-related felonies after a Sept. 29 incident. James A. Lee, 42, of Granite City, was charged Sept. 30 with controlled substance trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 1 felonies, and one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of unlawful deliver of a controlled substance, all Class 2 felonies.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka man arrested for alleged drug possession
A 23-year-old Eureka mas was arrested after police allegedly found illegal drugs in a car he was driving. A Eureka Police officer allegedly found about 300 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana, 71 THC vapor cartridges, THC wax, 20 unidentified pills and a scale in the 2002 Toyota MR2, authorities reported.
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
KMOV
Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
wish989.com
Tate Offered Plea Agreement on Clinton County Charges
CARLYLE – The Kentucky man convicted of the December 2021 murder of Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley has been offered a plea agreement on the 30 charges he’s facing in Clinton County. Ray Tate made a video court appearance in Clinton County Court last week.
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest
A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
mymoinfo.com
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Drivers crash into apartment building in St. Louis City
A driver crashed his car into an apartment building near the West End neighborhood in St. Louis.
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away
Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
