Surviving Hurricane Ian: Lackawanna County native shares his story
NORTH PORT, Fla. — David Jones is a native of Lackawanna County living in Florida. He survived Hurricane Ian and shared his storm with Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo. The eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore just 30 miles away from Jones' Florida home in North Port. He shared photos of the damage with us.
WOLF
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
2022-23 winter forecast: AccuWeather says to expect low snow (again) in Lehigh Valley
The fall leaves are still changing, and the latest 2022-23 winter forecast suggests we’re going to be waiting a long time for any significant snow and serious cold. AccuWeather last week published its annual winter outlook, joining earlier predictions from the two major almanacs as long-range forecasters attempt to give us an idea of what to expect.
When and where to spot the best fall foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the weather cools down, the leaf colors heat up. This week, Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its first 2022 fall foliage report. You can see most of our is shown here in light green. That means fall foliage in those counties is...
Bikers observe Wrongful Conviction Day
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Motorcyclists rode together to the Luzerne County Courthouse in honor of Wrongful Conviction Day in hopes of bringing awareness to the issue facing some in Pennsylvania. Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that Pennsylvania is one of the few states that does not compensate victims of wrongful convictions....
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanted: East Stroudsburg woman, who may be living in Georgia, facing heroin charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on heroin charges. Kathleen Ellis, 24, is facing charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Her last known address in Pennsylvania is...
Wilkes-Barre Oktoberfest returns
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Wilkes-Barre, folks gathered at Public Square in the city's downtown for the 2nd annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event included live music, food from several vendors, and beer. For those of age, there was also a traditional stein holding contest. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Florida resident describes evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida residents have been scrambling to prepare for Hurricane Ian. Newswatch 16 spoke with Daniel Wardlaw, a Florida resident, and friend of Newswatch 16's Chris Keating. "Grocery stores are more crowded than usual, lines for gas were long. Items like generators, sandbags, and water bottles are...
Clearance sale on spirits at Pennsylvania liquor stores
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big sale is hitting Fine Wine and Spirits shops across the commonwealth!. It's labeled as a clearance sale, and it includes well-known brands of your favorite wines and liquors. More than 50 percent has been slashed from the price tags of more than 3,300 bottles...
The Poconos Gets Pickled Again
The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
Remains identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
Bikers for Wrongful Conviction Awareness Rally
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local bikers are helping bring attention to a problem concerning about one in 20 criminal cases. It’s estimated roughly 5% of prison inmates were wrongfully convicted. On Sunday, an event on the grounds of Luzerne County Courthouse aimed to do something about it. “When you go to jail wrongfully, […]
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
morethanthecurve.com
Boil water advisory in area lifted as of Sunday evening
Pennsylvania American Water announced that the boil water advisory that was in place since September 30th due to a water main break has been lifted as of Sunday, October 2nd at 9:00 p.m. The advisory impacted approximability 11,000 accounts in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
Whatever happened to that howitzer?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. It’s not there anymore. In fact,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — A jackpot-winningMatch 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse at 1029 Market St. in Lemoyne sold the winning ticket and gets a $10,000 bonus. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers,...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pennsylvania state lawmakers act soon
Supporters say the bill will allow medical providers to spend more time on care rather than fighting with insurance companies, but time is running out to pass it before the session ends. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
