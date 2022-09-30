ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Orlando, FL
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Home, PA
City
California, PA
Orlando, FL
Society
Newswatch 16

Bikers observe Wrongful Conviction Day

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Motorcyclists rode together to the Luzerne County Courthouse in honor of Wrongful Conviction Day in hopes of bringing awareness to the issue facing some in Pennsylvania. Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that Pennsylvania is one of the few states that does not compensate victims of wrongful convictions....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Oktoberfest returns

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Wilkes-Barre, folks gathered at Public Square in the city's downtown for the 2nd annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event included live music, food from several vendors, and beer. For those of age, there was also a traditional stein holding contest. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Red Cross#Hurricane Sandy#Charity
wcn247.com

Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV

PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Florida resident describes evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida residents have been scrambling to prepare for Hurricane Ian. Newswatch 16 spoke with Daniel Wardlaw, a Florida resident, and friend of Newswatch 16's Chris Keating. "Grocery stores are more crowded than usual, lines for gas were long. Items like generators, sandbags, and water bottles are...
FLORIDA STATE
Pocono Update

The Poconos Gets Pickled Again

The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
WBRE

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bikers for Wrongful Conviction Awareness Rally

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local bikers are helping bring attention to a problem concerning about one in 20 criminal cases. It’s estimated roughly 5% of prison inmates were wrongfully convicted. On Sunday, an event on the grounds of Luzerne County Courthouse aimed to do something about it. “When you go to jail wrongfully, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Boil water advisory in area lifted as of Sunday evening

Pennsylvania American Water announced that the boil water advisory that was in place since September 30th due to a water main break has been lifted as of Sunday, October 2nd at 9:00 p.m. The advisory impacted approximability 11,000 accounts in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Whatever happened to that howitzer?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. It’s not there anymore. In fact,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy